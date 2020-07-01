Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic will play both USO and RG, feels Patrick McEnroe

Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe believes that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will participate in both the remaining Grand Slam tournaments of 2020. In the 53-year-old tennis legend's view, while some European players might hesitate to travel to the US, the world's top two players will compete in the US Open as well as the French Open.

Speaking on BBC, Patrick McEnroe discussed the possibility of the top players participating in the Majors this year. Roger Federer has announced that he will not compete on the court this year, while Rafael Nadal has gone on record saying he might skip the US Open to ensure his French Open participation.

Novak Djokovic was earlier reluctant to travel outside Europe. However, during the Adria Tour, the 2020 Australian Open winner mentioned that he was looking forward to the ATP Tour's resumption in the US.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are chomping at the bit to get back on the court: McEnroe

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal share 36 Grand Slam titles between them

When asked about the probability of the top players participating in the remaining two Majors of the year, Patrick McEnroe replied:

"I believe, and this is just my feeling, the top players are going to play both. They have been sitting there, and I'm assuming most of the top players and some of the younger ones are chomping at the bit to get back out on the court, to compete and see what they have got."

McEnroe pointed out that the Grand Slams are a huge deal for all players, and so not many would be overtly worried about the safety restrictions.

"You are talking about two of the three Majors that remain, that is a huge deal for the players. It has been done before, and it won't affect more than a couple of players," he continued.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have dominated at the US Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have dominated the last few US Open competitions. The Serbian star won the title thrice in the last decade, whereas his Spanish rival has lifted the US Open trophy four times since 2010.

Elaborating further on the status of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, McEnroe said that the latter might prefer skipping the hardcourt season because he has never enjoyed the transition from concrete to dirt.

"Obviously, we presume and hope Novak will be fine and able to compete if he chooses to do so at the US Open. Rafa is the one you would think that might be a bit tricky for him to go from hard to clay. That's not something he likes to do or has done very often," the 1995 US Open quarterfinalist stated.

McEnroe later said that some European players might not want to visit the United States. But he added that the organizers will likely do everything in their power to ensure the safety of everyone, which might be enough to convince all the top players - especially Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - to play.

"It will be interesting to see if some European players decide not to come over to the US because of some concerns over renewed outbreaks, and it seems as though New York is doing much better. But who knows what is going to happen in the next months."

"I think it can be done, and it sounds as though they have set it up in a way that is extremely safe for the players and the few people that will be allowed in. I would be surprised if the top players certainly, they have the right not to play, but I would be surprised if they don't play," he concluded.