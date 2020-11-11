'Rafael Nadal will go down as one of the best in the history of the sport,' says Kevin Anderson

Former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson has revealed that Rafael Nadal and Pete Sampras were among the players he was inspired by while growing up, on a podcast with MatchPoint Canada.

At 34, Anderson is the same age as Rafael Nadal. However, Anderson turned professional in 2007, a whole six years after the Spaniard. The big-serving South African has claimed that he was inspired by Rafael Nadal when he burst on to the scene as a teenager, but has now adjusted to seeing him as a competitor.

"Rafael Nadal has been somebody who has motivated me to keep working hard. He was having amazing success at 16/ 17 and I turned pro a few years later. It's a bit of an adjustment for me going from watching him to being a competitor. He has been a pretty standout player, not only in our generation. But he will go down as one of the best in the history of the sport," Anderson said.

Anderson also named 14-time Grand Slam winner Pete Sampras as one of his idols growing up and stated that he enjoyed watching another Spaniard, Juan Carlos Ferrero, play as well.

US Open final against Rafael Nadal and Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic were very special: Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson and Rafael Nadal pose during the trophy ceremony after singles finals match at the 2017 US Open in New York City

On the podcast, Anderson was also asked to choose the best moments of his career, to which he recalled the two Grand Slam finals he reached.

The South African made the 2017 US Open final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal, and the final of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, where he fell to Novak Djokovic.

Anderson did admit that if he were pushed to choose one specific memory, he would pick either his win over Roger Federer or John Isner at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. He said:

"The Slam finals were very special. But if I was press to choose one specific match, it would be at Wimbledon - either beating Roger Federer at Wimbledon or the really long match against John Isner in the semis was a pretty great memory for me."

'I had to keep telling myself that today was going to be my day'



Anderson, who is also the President of the ATP Player Council, went on to state that he is excited about the future of tennis with Dominic Thiem winning the US Open and several other younger players coming up.

"The new generation is coming up and really establishing themselves. We saw Dominic Thiem breakthrough at the US Open. He is younger, (although) I wouldn't say he is a young player. But there is an exciting batch of younger players. There is a pretty interesting balance now between the young group of players and those who have been on the tour for a number of years," Anderson said.

Anderson is now ranked No. 79 in the world after undergoing knee surgery last summer, which required another procedure in early 2020 as well.

After posting a 10-10 record on the ATP tour this season, the South African has stated that he plans to play a full schedule in 2021.