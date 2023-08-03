Rafael Nadal to open first hotel in Mexico under his new brand Zel

Rafael Nadal's hotel brand Zel is expanding globally for the first time as it plans to take it to Mexico.

Nadal founded Zel in December 2022 in a partnership deal with Meliá Hotels International, marking his first step into the world of hospitality. The brand opened its first hotel in Mallorca, Spain, Nadal's hometown, on July 1. Now plans are underway to expand the brand's footprint in Mexico in 2025.

Zel's first overseas hotel will be located in Sayulita, a town on the Mexican Pacific coast, and bring the Mediterranean experience and style to Mexican beaches. The Zel Sayulita will feature 145 luxurious rooms built around a large central patio and restaurants.

A patio is a staple of Zel Hotels, which architect Alvaro Sans told Architectural Digest is essential to representing the Mediterranean lifestyle and offering a space for socializing.

“The patio has been a staple of Mediterranean culture since the ancient Greeks, serving as a space for socializing. As architects, we find it to be the most beautiful place. By enclosing the open space, the patio creates a stage that is controlled by the architecture, with olive trees and the sound of water that relaxes the senses, inviting the sensations of vacation,” Sans said.

Rafael Nadal: "ZEL is synonymous with feeling good at all times"

Before opening the first Zel Hotel in Mallorca, Rafael Nadal spoke to Forbes about his vision behind the brand. The Spaniard said that he planned to create a brand that reflects good times and offers Mediterranean experiences to the masses.

Nadal is confident about the partnership with Melia and believes Zel will be a massive success.

"The launch of our hotel brand is a project I have had in mind for a long time. ZEL is synonymous with feeling good at all times and enjoying life and how we live it throughout the Mediterranean. I was really attracted to this new concept that we have been working on with Meliá from the start. I'm confident that ZEL will be a great success," Nadal said.

The opening of Zel Mallorca was attended by over 300 special guests from different fields and backgrounds, like finance and politics. Rafael Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, were also in attendance.

Nadal and Melia envision Zel opening 20 more hotels worldwide in the next five years, and Mexico is just the beginning point.

Apart from Zel, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has ventured into various business opportunities. The 37-year-old has partnered with soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and singer Enrique Iglesias on the restaurant chains TATEL and TOTÓ. Nadal also runs the ‘Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre,’ located in his hometown of Manacor, Mallorca.

