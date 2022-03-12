Rafael Nadal opens new restaurant in Madrid inspired by the iconic movie "Cinema Paradiso"

Rafael Nadal has expanded his entrepreneurship horizons by opening yet another restaurant, this time in Madrid. Named "Toto," the restaurant is part of Mabel Capital. It a capital investment firm founded by the 21-time Grand Slam champion along with fellow countrymen Abel Matutes Prats and Manuel Campos Guallar.

Most notably, the firm also has some esteemed sportspeople as partners in its hospitality subsidiary. This includes Spanish professional basketball players Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernandez, as well as Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The restaurant, the fourth in the chain of restaurants under Mabel Hospitality Group, is reported to have gone operational since last week. It serves recipes inspired by Mediterranean and Italian recipes from 1950s and 1960s.

The establishment features Emiliano Celi, formerly of the renowned Taverna Trilussa in Rome, as its head chef. Furthermore, the restaurant is committed to providing customers with live music daily.

The name "Toto" is a reference to the protagonist from the iconic movie "Cinema Paradiso." The movie is credited with revitalizing Italy's film industry and considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time.

Nadal also inaugurated a restaurant centered around Roland Garros at his academy in Mallorca only a few months back.

Hanging from the walls of the establishment is a photo of the 13-time French Open champion himself. They also have pictures of fellow Roland Garros legends Steffi Graf, Chris Evert and Bjorn Borg.

The academy also has two more Grand Slam-themed restaurants, one revolving around the Australian Open and the other around the US Open.

Rafael Nadal kicks off Indian Wells Campaign against Sebastian Korda

Rafael Nadal takes on Sebastian Korda in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

On the tennis side of things, Rafael Nadal will begin his campaign at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters against Sebastian Korda. The World No. 38 vanquished Thanasi Kokkinakis in his first-round fixture to book an appointment with the Mallorcan.

Having already won three titles in 2022, the Spaniard will look to win his fourth title of the year. He will look to continue the resurgent run he has been on since the turn of the new year.

The 15-0 unbeaten streak so far is the best ever start Nadal has had to a season. It is a record that has the potential to grow to 21-0 come the end of the ATP 1000 event.

The World No. 4 has faced off against Korda once before, in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open. The American did not offer much resistance back then and fell to a straight-sets loss. While it may not be as easy on Sunday, the three-time winner is still the clear favorite to reach the third round.

