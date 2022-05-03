Rafael Nadal is outstanding; to be able to win what he has won is extraordinary: Spanish Tennis Federation President Miguel Diaz

Rafael Nadal will return to the Madrid Masters after being on the sidelines for over six weeks. The Spaniard suffered a rib injury at Indian Wells in the semifinals match against countryman Carlos Alcaraz. The 35-year-old missed out on Monte-Carlo and Barcelona as a result, delaying the start of his claycourt season.

The president of the Spanish Tennis Federation, Miguel Diaz, was giving an interview with Marca about Spanish tennis and was asked about the year Nadal was having until injury and how age doesn't seem to slow him down. Diaz said:

"Rafa is an outlier. This year, with the physical problems that started the season, he did not know if he would be able to play in conditions. At one point, he was half limping into training. To win what you have won is extraordinary. Hopefully he will last us four more years because Spanish tennis has him as the biggest idol."

The Spaniard has not played since the injury he picked up at Indian Wells and is defending 2180 points on clay this year. As Nadal gears up for his return to tennis, the Spaniard has been seen hitting the practice courts with Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.

"He has already given a lot to Spanish tennis winning on many occasions." - Miguel Diaz hopeful of Rafael Nadal suiting up for Spain

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has been part of five Davis Cup wins for Spain, with the first one coming in 2004 and the fifth and the latest one coming in 2019.

Spanish Tennis Federation president Miguel Diaz is hopeful that Nadal can participate in the Davis Cup one more time, but he understands that injuries and scheduling plays a major role in his decision. Diaz said:

"I trust because he likes it. Another thing is that I can't because of injuries or schedule. He has already given a lot to Spanish tennis winning on many occasions. If injuries and the schedule allow it, I think Rafa can be in our Davis Cup team."

Nadal has beaten the likes of Andy Roddick and Juan Martin Del Potro in Davis Cup matches and is widely considered to be the best player in Davis Cup history, with a singles record of 29-1 at the competition.

