Rafael Nadal is the "perfect definition" of a fighter and someone who never gives up, declared Stefanos Tsitsipas. Having seen the 22-time Grand Slam champion come back from the brink of defeat time and again in the last decade and a half, the Greek reckons there is no one who can match Nadal in this regard.

Speaking in a recent interview with Marca ahead of his 2023 Madrid Open campaign, where he could meet Dominic Thiem in his opener, the World No. 5 expressed his admiration for the former World No. 1, hailing him as a "matador."

"[Rafael Nadal is a] matador. He is the perfect definition of a fighter in sports and someone who never gives up. There is no one like him in this regard," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas then turned his attention to another Spaniard, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz -- to whom he most recently lost in the final of the Barcelona Open. The 24-year-old admitted that the youngster has become a "great obstacle" for him, as evidenced by his 0-4 head-to-head against him.

Regardless, Tsitsipas plans to put in enough time in training so he can outsmart the reigning US Open champion in the matches to come, while also referring to him as a "source of inspiration."

"There is a long way to go before I measure myself against [Carlos Alcaraz]. There are two weeks until the final and the only way to beat him is to train to improve my game. The reality is that Carlos has become a great obstacle for me," Tsitsipas said.

"He works a lot and it shows in things like his flexibility and speed on the court. He is a source of inspiration and in some way I would like to be like him. To live up to him, all I have to do is dedicate hours to him," he added.

"Being World No. 1 is something I am not going to exclude myself from" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been ranked as high as World No. 3, further emphasized in the interview that he has not taken himself out of the running for the World No. 1 spot or being the best player in the world. Despite all he has achieved already, including two Grand Slam runner-up finishes, the World No. 5 is hungry for more, stating that he is not satisfied with his accomplishments so far.

"[Being the best in the world and being World No. 1] is something that I am not going to exclude myself from because I am not satisfied with what I have achieved so far," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

