World No. 2 Rafael Nadal finished a COVID-19-curtailed 2020 tour season with a flourish. He won his 13th Roland Garros title and reached the semifinals of the two big events at Paris and London.

The Spaniard has already started pre-season preparations for the next year at his academy and practiced with Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a few days back. The Rafa Nadal Academy also recently offered its training facilities to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, who famously beat World No.1 Novak Djokovic in Vienna.

His coach Gipo Arbino spoke to Ubitennis on the Italian's time at the famed academy and also revealed some news about Rafael Nadal.

Gipo Arbino : «Nadal a eu quelques problèmes physiques ces derniers jours» We Love Tennis - https://t.co/6QO6f1Amob pic.twitter.com/4JOrHlbOR0 — We Love Tennis (@Welovetennis) December 16, 2020

Rafael Nadal is expected to start his 2021 season in the first week of February, at either the 2021 Australian Open or the 2021 ATP Cup. Having tied Roger Federer's record tally of most Grand Slams won at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal will push for a record-breaking 21st Slam title in Melbourne next year.

Lorenzo Sonego's coach hints at Rafael Nadal's physical problems

Rafael Nadal fell to Dominic Thiem at this year's Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal will be eager to better his 2020 Australian Open result, which saw him exit to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals. However, Arbino gave a very alarming account of Nadal's current physical condition, stating that the Spaniard has had 'some physical problems'.

"Rafa has had some physical problems in recent days," Arbino said.

While any physical issue that Rafael Nadal faces results in questions about his form, Sonego's coach quipped that the 20-time Major winner will be ready to train in a day or two.

"I think tomorrow (Thursday) or Friday Lorenzo could also train with him," Arbino said.

Arbino also praised Rafael Nadal's academy, saying that training there has been an enriching experience. The Italian noted that his ward was able to practice with a number of players.

"He practiced in the morning with the Ruusuvuori, one of the emerging talents of the circuit. He also trained with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is close to entering the top ten," Arbino said.

Arbino also lauded the environment at the academy, which is based in Rafael Nadal's hometown of Mallorca. He also said that he even got to converse with Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach.

"An enriching experience made even more noble by the presence and constant dialogue with Toni Nadal. Ideal conditions, with 20 degrees of temperature," the coach said.