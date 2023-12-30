World No. 8 Holger Rune has opined after practicing with the returning Rafael Nadal that it was his toughest practice session in a while.

Rune is the top seed at the 2024 Brisbane International, where Nadal is making his much-awaited return from injury after a near year-long break due to injury, where he faced multiple setbacks.

The legendary Spaniard has been out of action since injuring his hip in his Australian Open second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald earlier this year. It necessitated surgery, eventually ruling out Nadal for the entire season.

However, Nadal is now ready to return to competitive action, having landed in Brisbane earlier this week and hitting the practice courts. Following one such session together, Rune was left in awe of the Spaniard's level and intensity in training.

"It's funny, like after the practice I talked to my team, and I thought he played unbelievable. We were hitting. He was hitting strong. He always used to hit strong. Then we started points, and I thought he was moving very well, moving side to side extremely fast.

"I think the intensity he brings is incredible. Like, I've been playing I think a very intense pre-season and a very intense end of the season last year, and that was probably the hardest practice I've had the last half year, I would say," Rune said in his pre-tournament press conference in Brisbane.

Rune opens his campaign at the ATP 250 event against Max Purcell, while Nadal's first-round opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Rafael Nadal teams up with Marc Lopez in Brisbane International doubles

Rafael Nadal will be in action in doubles as well at the Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal is teaming up with his team member Marc Lopez in the men's doubles event at the Brisbane International. The all-Spanish pair open their campaign at the ATP 250 event on Sunday against the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

It's the first time Nadal will be in doubles action since teaming up with his good friend and arch-rival Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup. It turned out to be the Swiss great's final match on tour before he hung up his racket after an illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Nadal and Lopez notably won the doubles gold at the the Rio Olympics in 2016. It will be Lopez's first competitive match since the 2022 Madrid Open.

If Nadal and Lopez cross their first-round hurdle, their next opponents will likely be fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Hugo Nys.

