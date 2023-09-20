Rafael Nadal on playing doubles with Carlos Alcaraz at Olympics: "It would be a good motivation to close my cycle"

Rafael Nadal has stated that he is open to the idea of playing doubles with Carlos Alcaraz at the Olympics.

Nadal has done well while representing Spain on the international stage. Having led his home nation to four Davis Cup titles, he has also won two Olympic gold medals over the years.

The 37-year-old won the singles gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, defeating Chile's Fernando Gonzalez in the final. Later, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he paired up with Marc Lopez and clinched doubles gold, beating Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau in the summit clash.

With advancing years and a slew of injury troubles in the recent past, the 2024 Paris Olympics is being mooted as Nadal's final appearance at the quadrennial event. The former World No. 1 has stated that he would love to take part in the event one last time in his career.

"As for the Games, on a personal level, I would like to play them one more time. Everyone knows that I have always been a lover of Games. I have lived incredible moments of coexistence, of seeing what sport is in its pure essence," he told AS.

Nadal is also open to the idea of playing doubles with Alcaraz, calling it a good motivation and incentive to close this chapter of his illustrious career.

"Regarding the fact of playing doubles with Carlos, I have not had the slightest conversation with him in that regard. But I would also like and it would be a good motivation, another incentive for me to be able to close my Olympic cycle playing with Carlos, with everything he is achieving, with the young people and with the great future he has ahead of him," he added.

"It would be a dream" - Carlos Alcaraz on the idea of teaming up with Rafael Nadal at the Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz is a two-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal might get his wish of playing doubles with Carlos Alcaraz at the Olympics as the latter had earlier stated his desire to team up with his idol at the Games.

Earlier this year, Alcaraz stated that he is eager to represent Spain at the Olympics, while also hoping to play in the doubles alongside Nadal.

"It would be a dream. Not only to win a medal at singles or doubles, but just to live the experience of playing a doubles with your idol, would be a memory that I would keep with special affection," he told COPE.

So far, Alcaraz and Nadal have faced each other thrice in singles, with the veteran emerging victorious twice. They have never teamed up in doubles to date.

Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled to run from July 27 to August 4 and will be played at Stade Roland Garros, the venue of the French Open.

Nadal is very familiar with the claycourts there, having won a record 14 titles on the red dirt in the French capital.

