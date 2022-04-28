Rafael Nadal poised to break record for maximum appearances at a Masters 1000 tournament at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will make his much-awaited comeback at the Madrid Open later this week.

The Spaniard has been out of action for over a month due to a rib injury he sustained at the Indian Wells Open.

Nadal began training last week and subsequently confirmed his participation in the Masters 1000 event, which he first won in 2005.

When the Spaniard steps on to the clay in Madrid this week, he will be making his 19th appearance at the tournament, setting a new record for most appearances at a Masters 1000 event.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas con más presencias en un único Masters 1000 (1990-2022/Men’s Singles):



Federer | 18, Indian Wells

Federer | 18, Miami

López | 18, Indian Wells

López | 18, Miami

Nadal | 18, Madrid

Verdasco | 18, Madrid

Roger Federer of Switzerland has made 18 appearances at the Indian Wells Open, winning five titles. The Swiss legend has featured at Miami an equal number of times with four titles to his credit.

Feliciano Lopez has also played at Indian Wells and Miami 18 times in his career so far. Fernando Verdasco of Spain, who earned his 500th career win at the 2018 Madrid Open, has made 18 appearances in Madrid as well in Miami.

All of them will be leapfrogged by Nadal when he sets foot on the red dirt in Madrid in a few days' time.

Rafael Nadal's history at the Madrid Open

Nadal wins the Madrid Open for a fifth time in 2017

From 2002 to 2008, the Madrid Open was an indoor hardcourt event that was held just prior to the ATP Finals. In 2009, it replaced the Hamburg Open to become part of the spring European clay swing.

Nadal played his first final at the venue in 2005, defeating Croatian Ivan Ljubicic in a classic five-setter.

The Spaniard recalled the moment as part of a virtual chat hosted by Rafael Plaza and Antonio Arenas last year.

“It was the final, but it wasn’t on clay. It was an unforgettable match, so exciting, I remember the fans were incredible. The match cost me a few months of my career. I broke my foot, but it was worth it. It was worth the emotion I experienced, that made it impossible to forget," he said.

"The next day I woke up and I was limping, I couldn’t walk. The fans were very close, and as it was indoors it was louder. It was amazing to win at home in that way, also I was just a kid”.

The 35-year-old first took part in the Madrid Open as a wildcard in 2003 but lost his opening encounter to Alex Corretja.

Nadal has been a regular at the Madrid Open, having played in every edition from 2003 to 2021. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled on account of the COVID pandemic.

The Mallorcan has made it to the finals of the Madid Open on eight ocaasions including three in a row in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the tournament last year.

