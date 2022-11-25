Rafael Nadal postpones talk of retirement, says foot treatment "radically changed" perspective

Rafael Nadal had another successful season on the ATP tour this year. After winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 2022, Nadal took his tally to 22 Majors, surpassing Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

However, since Wimbledon, injuries hampered Nadal's quest to achieve more success during the season.

In a recent interview with Puntobreak, Nadal has revealed that he may have found a solution to his chronic foot injury, which has changed his view of continuity at the highest level.

"The season has had several very different phases and was totally marked by my physical problems. Everything changed when we found an effective treatment for the foot, which has helped me a lot. That radically changed the perspective of my continuity in high-level tennis," Nadal said.

He also spoke about his participation in the upcoming Australian Open in January, where he will defend his title.

"I am going to travel there in three weeks with all the illusion of the world and desire to work to do my best and feel competitive," he continued.

"It was a pity" - Rafael Nadal on Spain's exit from the 2022 Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal returns a shot to Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals

Spain lost their quarterfinal tie against Croatia 2-0 in Malaga on Thursday, which signaled their exit from the tournament. Nadal, who has not represented Spain since 2019, mentioned that it was a pity that Spain lost their two matches against Croatia.

"It was a pity. They were two games that could be won, but they ended up losing. That's the sport. Some win and others lose, you go from euphoria to sadness in a very short time. It's disappointing to be eliminated from a competition like this, but we will carry on," said Rafael Nadal.

Rafa, who is currently in Chile on a South American tour, said that he was happy to be playing in there and had great memories from 2013:

"I am very happy to return to a country that has always given me so much affection. I have great memories of when I was here in 2013 and I will never be able to forget my battles against Fernando González. The most important match of my career against a Chilean was the semifinals of Beijing 2008 against him. I also know Nico Massú well, we've had good times together."

