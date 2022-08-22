WATCH: For the first time in 3 years, Rafael Nadal lands in New York City, kicks off his practice at Arthur Ashe ahead of the US Open

Rafael Nadal has landed in New York City to compete at the US Open for the first time in three years. The Spaniard got a few days of practice in Cincinnati as he stayed back after his loss in his opening match against eventual champion Borna Coric.

Nadal, who has been plagued by injuries in the recent past, has now commenced his practice sessions at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since 2019. He shared the news on his social media, declaring that he was focused.

“First practice on Ashe… focus!” he said.

Watch a clip from his practice here:

He also took time to pose for pictures with fans.

Nadal, who won his fourth US Open title in 2019, made no showing at the last Slam of the year in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, Rafael Nadal refrained from participating in his second-most successful Grand Slam event due to raging Covid-19 concerns, and thus did not defend his title.

The US Open that year was played in a “bubble” with empty stadiums and strict Covid-19 protocol. In a bizarre occurrence, Novak Djokovic was defaulted in his fourth-round match after he struck a ball that hit a line umpire in the throat. After a historic run, Dominic Thiem was declared the 2020 champion as he battled it out against his good friend Alexander Zverev in the final.

In August 2021, Nadal announced that he was set to miss the remainder of the season as he incurred a recurring foot injury. Novak Djokovic was touted to win a historic Calendar Year Grand Slam as he had won the previous three Slams at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon that year. The Serb fell short at the last hurdle and was outfoxed by current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in arguably one of the most painful defeats of his career.

Rafael Nadal is now back in action at Flushing Meadows ever since his victory at the 2019 US Open, where he defeated Medvedev in five grueling sets, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing a record 5th US Open title

Rafael Nadal won his 19th Grand Slam title and fourth US Open title in New York in 2019

The US Open is Rafael Nadal’s second-most successful Grand Slam event after Roland Garros. He has won the title in New York four times in the past in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. The Mallorcan will now be eyeing his record fifth title at Flushing Meadows.

The 22-time Major champion has won the Australian Open and the French Open this year and will look to add another Slam to his tally.

If he is successful in his pursuit, he will lift a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam in men’s singles. He will also be tied with Serena Williams as the player with the highest number of Grand Slams in the Open Era. The Spaniard will also be leveled alongside Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and arch rival Roger Federer as the men with the most titles at the US Open, with five.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rafael Nadal clinch a record fifth US Open title in 2022? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala