Rafael Nadal pulls out of Toronto Masters due to a left foot injury

Two-time defending champion Rafael Nadal will not get the opportunity to make it three consecutive titles in Canada. The Spaniard was forced to pull out of the National Bank Open (better known as the Toronto Masters) on Tuesday due to a nagging left foot problem.

Tennis Canada first released a statement on their website announcing Nadal's withdrawal. That was followed by detailed comments from the man himself explaining the circumstances leading up to the decision.

“I really wanted to play here a lot, but now is the moment to make a decision, and this is unfortunately the decision that I have taken."



Rafael Nadal has unfortunately has to withdraw from #NBO21 due to left foot injury. pic.twitter.com/XsU3Ns7pnC — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 10, 2021

Rafael Nadal cited an injury to his left foot as the reason for his withdrawal. The foot issue has actually been bothering him ever since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semifinals.

"I have had this issue for a couple of months, as people know," Nadal said. "Yeah, of course is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada, not be able to play this year after missing a year."

Rafael Nadal is a five-time champion at the Canadian Open, and he sounded understandably upset at missing the opportunity for a record-equalling sixth crown. But he was quick to explain that he needs to listen to his body right now, before admitting that the full extent of the problem would only be known after an assessment of the foot over the next few days.

"Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it, and I really don't believe that I have the chance to fight for the things that I really need to fight for," Nadal said. "Probably in the next couple of days we are going to know more."

The organizers also announced that Rafael Nadal would be replaced in the draw by his countryman, lucky loser Feliciano Lopez.

Rafael Nadal shares a video message for fans, doubts emerge over his US Open participation

Shortly after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the National Bank Open was made public, the 20-time Major winner posted a video message on the tournament's Twitter handle.

A message from @RafaelNadal himself.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, champ. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H77L3wWHc8 — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 10, 2021

Nadal explained in the short clip that his foot was "not ready for it (to compete)", before apologizing to the fans who had come to see him play in Toronto.

In a separate flash interview with the tournament's website, Rafael Nadal claimed that his left foot made him "suffer" on the court during his Washington second-round match. The Spaniard further explained that he had expected the problem to get better with time, but that it had shown very little signs of improvement after his arrival in Canada.

"People who follow tennis, watched on TV, I was suffering, especially in that first match (in Washington)," Nadal said. "And I was suffering on the practices, too, but you always expect an improvement or you hope for improvement, and that's why I came here."

"And this improvement didn't happen, no? So I really believe that I am not able to compete at the level that I need because the foot don't allow me to move the way that I need," he added.

Rafael Nadal was due to play South Africa's Lloyd Harris, his Washington conqueror, on Thursday. But the World No. 4 will now go back to Spain for treatment, according to a journalist on broadcast at the National Bank Open.

Per @ArashMadani on the broadcast, Rafael Nadal is returning "home" to Spain after withdrawing from @NBOtoronto.



No word yet if that means he's out of the season's final major, the US Open. #NBO21 #ATPTour — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) August 10, 2021

If the words of this journalist are to be believed, then Rafael Nadal's participation in next week's Cincinnati Masters, and also in the US Open, might be in doubt. Fans all over the world will be hoping that the Spaniard is fit in time for the final Major of the year, where he is a four-time former champion.

