Rafael Nadal’s position regarding the Novak Djokovic led PTPA remains unchanged. During his press conference after defeating Andrey Rublev at the Nitto ATP Finals, the Spaniard once again voiced his opposition to the rebel player association.

Rafael Nadal first clarified that there had been no PTPA-related discussions with Djokovic during their recent training session on Saturday, since the Serb was fully aware of his stance on the issue.

"I have not spoken with Djokovic about this matter,” Nadal said. “We trained the other day but we did not talk about it, but he knows my opinion.”

The Spaniard has expressed misgivings about the association ever since Novak Djokovic formally announced its formation in August. Rafael Nadal had taken to Twitter at the time to declare his stance, stating that divisions in the sport were uncalled for during such testing times.

The world is living a difficult and complicated situation. I personally believe these are times to be calm and work all of us together in the same direction. It is time for unity, not for separation. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 29, 2020

On Sunday, Rafael Nadal cited the efforts of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and himself towards creating ‘positive situations’ on the tour. The Mallorcan thinks the PTPA wouldn't provide any additional benefits compared to the work that is already being done within the existing ATP framework.

"Not because they have created this organization that they are helping tennis more than the rest of the players who believe in the usual structure, within the ATP,” Nadal went on to explain. “If we have experienced positive situations it has been due to Roger's involvement, mine, but also Novak and Andy to ask the rest what they needed.”

Rafael Nadal then gave the example of the distribution of income on the tour. The Spaniard asserted that the work they have done has resulted in the ATP significantly bridging the earnings gap between the top-ranked and lower-ranked players.

“If we compare the income of 5,6, 7 or 8 years ago to now, it is clear that we have greatly narrowed the income gap between the lowest ranked players and the best,” Nadal said. “We know that we have to continue working on that, but we do not consider that another organization is required for that to happen. We have the same idea, what changes is the approach to achieve it.”

Rafael Nadal to take on Dominic Thiem in his next round-robin match at the Nitto ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem (L) and Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal convincingly defeated Andrey Rublev on Sunday, putting himself on the top of the group table after one round of matches. The Spaniard will now look to maintain his form against Dominic Thiem on Tuesday.

A win against the Austrian will significantly strengthen Nadal’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals. The World No. 2 is aware of the challenges that Thiem is likely to pose, but hopes to be ready after having an off-day for practice on Monday.

“For me it is going to be a tough one and hopefully it will be the same for him too,” Nadal said. “I’m going to try and be ready for it. I know it will be a tough challenge but I believe today has helped me for that match. Tomorrow I have the day off to practice, work on what I need to do and I hope to be ready.”