Rafael Nadal has quickly gone "from question mark to exclamation point" after impressive comeback outing in Brisbane, says journalist

Rafael Nadal's comeback to professional tennis couldn't have begun on a better note, as he defeated local favorite Jason Kubler on Thursday (January 4) for the loss of just three games to reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Before arriving in Brisbane, the Spaniard had been out of action for nearly a year due to a hip injury that he picked up during last year's Australian Open. He subsequently underwent surgery and a long rehabilitation process, casting uncertainty on whether he will play at a good level upon his return.

The 22-time Major winner, however, has dispelled any doubts with style this week. The 37-year-old defeated former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 to start his 2024 ATP Tour season, following it up with another top-quality performance on Thursday against Kubler.

Nadal got off the blocks quickly as he took the opening set for the loss of just one game. He continued to dominate his 102nd-ranked opponent in the second set, eventually completing a 6-1, 6-2 rout in one hour and 21 minutes. The Spaniard's form has seemingly impressed Jon Wertheim, a prominent journalist who has covered sports since the late 1990s.

Wertheim took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to repost a point from the former World No.1's match. In his caption, the 53-year-old noted that there was no reason to be concerned about the Spaniard's prospects at big tournaments this year.

"Yes, it’s early… but Nadal has quickly gone from question mark to exclamation point…" Wertheim wrote on his X handle.

Rafael Nadal to face Australia's Jordan Thompson for a place in the semifinals of Brisbane International 2024

Jordan Thompson greets the Spanish bull after their 2020 Paris Masters match

Rafael Nadal is currently placed 672nd in the ATP rankings, but his Brisbane campaign might propel his singles ranking upwards. If the Spaniard wins the 250-level tournament, he will be in close vicinity of the top 200.

Nadal will next face Jordan Thompson for a place in the last four of the 2024 Brisbane International. Thompson, another local favorite, beat his countryman Aleksandr Vukic in his first-round match, following which he made it through to the quarterfinals after Ugo Humbert withdrew hours before their match.

Nadal leads the World No. 55 by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Spaniard has never lost a set against Thompson, having beaten him convincingly at the 2022 French Open and the 2020 Paris Masters.

