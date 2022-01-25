Rafael Nadal beats Denis Shapovalov in five-set epic to reach semifinals of 2022 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal progressed to the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open by defeating 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in a tough five-set match on Tuesday. The Spaniard squandered a two-set lead but held his nerve in the decider to advance to the last four for the first time since 2019.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov score

The 20-time Major champion defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3. He's now just two wins away from a record 21st Grand Slam title and second Australian Open crown.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov winner

With his five-set win over Shapovalov, the Spaniard advanced to the semifinals, where he will take on either Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov recap

The Spaniard in action during his quarterfinal clash at the 2022 Australian Open.

Denis Shapovalov blinked first, playing a loose game that gave Nadal a 3-1 lead, which the Spaniard held on to until the end of the first set.

The Canadian lost his cool early in the second set and took aim at the chair umpire for apparently allowing Nadal additional time between points.

Wide World of Sports @wwos



Denis Shapovalov has unloaded on the chair umpire in a stunning outburst on Rod Laver arena. 🤯



- Live on Channel 9 and 9Now 🗣️ "You guys are all corrupt!"Denis Shapovalov has unloaded on the chair umpire in a stunning outburst on Rod Laver arena. #AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now 🗣️ "You guys are all corrupt!"Denis Shapovalov has unloaded on the chair umpire in a stunning outburst on Rod Laver arena. 😳🤯#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now https://t.co/BUdTxut1Fc

The second set mirrored the first, with the duo holding serve for the first six games until Nadal broke for a 4-3 lead. The Canadian managed a gutsy service hold as he saved a set point at 5-3, but Nadal served out the set to take firm control of the match.

Shapovalov earned his first break point of the match in the sixth game of the third set, but Nadal forced the Canadian into a couple of errors to hold for 3-3.

Shapovalov sensed another opportunity a few games later with Nadal serving to stay in the set. The Canadian ramped up the pressure to earn three break opportunities on Nadal's serve. The Spaniard saved the first with an ace, but a backhand winner from the 14th seed sealed the third set 6-4 in his favor.

In the fourth set, the Canadian snagged an early break to lead 3-1. Nadal had an opportunity to break back at 5-3, but Shapovalov stayed solid and held serve to force a decider.

Nadal faced a break point at the start of the deciding set, but held serve for 1-0. Shapovalov failed to put the disappointment behind him as he dropped serve quite tamely to hand Nadal control of the contest once again. The Spaniard erased two more break points in his next service game to hold for a crucial 3-0 lead.

Both players held serve over the next five games, which meant Nadal stepped up to serve for the match at 5-3. The Spaniard made no mistake, closing out the contest in just over four hours.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Spaniard was thoroughly tested and displayed his mental fortitude to overcome a tough opponent, keeping his quest for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title alive.

Edited by Arvind Sriram