Rafael Nadal reacts to his academy student Alexandra Eala making history with Madison Keys upset at Miami Open

Rafael Nadal gave a positive reaction to Alexandra Eala beating Madison Keys at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open. Eala, a product of the legendary Spaniard's famed tennis academy, proved too hot to handle for reigning Australian Open champion Keys in Miami. With her resounding win over the WTA No. 5, Eala made history for Filipino tennis.

On Sunday, March 23, Alexandra Eala locked horns with Madison Keys in a third-round clash in Miami. The 19-year-old, the clear underdog going into the match, produced a sensational display as she remained solid from the baseline throughout, drawing errors repeatedly from her significantly more experienced opponent.

Rafael Nadal shared an infographic on his Instagram stories following the Filipino's comprehensive 6-4, 6-2 victory. The infographic featured Alexandra Eala and stated that her win over Madison Keys made her the first Filipino player in the Open Era to defeat a Major champion on the WTA Tour. Eala is also the first player across the WTA and ATP Tours since 2003 to achieve the feat.

The Spaniard tagged Eala in the post and also added two clap emojis.

Nadal's Instagram Story featuring Alexandra Eala dated Sunday, March 23, 2025 (Source: Instagram/rafaelnadal)

Nadal has been keeping a close eye on Eala's run in Miami. The former ATP No. 1 and 22-time singles Grand Slam champion congratulated the Filipino following her second-round win at the WTA 1000 event.

Rafael Nadal hailed Alexandra Eala's "great win" in Miami Open 2R

Alexandra Eala in action at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

In the second round of the 2025 Miami Open, Alexandra Eala faced Jelena Ostapenko. As was the Filipino's case going into the match against Madison Keys, she was not expected to win against the Latvian. However, Eala sprang a surprise and stormed to a 7-6(2), 7-5 victory.

A proud Rafael Nadal later congratulated the 19-year-old via Instagram, writing:

"Congratulations @alex.eala! What a great win for you and for 🇵🇭 ! 👏"

Eala left the Philippines at the age of 13 to continue her development at the Spaniard's iconic academy in Mallorca. She graduated from the academy in June 2023, when the Spaniard was present in person. On that day, Eala and the former ATP No. 1 were joined by five-time Major winner Iga Swiatek.

The Filipino's next challenge in Miami is to get past Paula Badosa in the fourth round. Badosa won her third-round match against Clara Tauson in straight sets, but there are injury concerns surrounding the Spaniard.

