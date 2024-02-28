Rafael Nadal reacts to home team Mallorca sealing first Copa del Rey final in two decades after thrilling win against Real Sociedad on penalties

Rafael Nadal reacted to his hometown team RCD Mallorca's thrilling win against Real Sociedad in the Copa Del Rey, who sealed a place in the final of the competition for the first time in two decades.

The Spanish club, partly owned by basketball greats Steve Kerr and Steve Nash, went toe-to-toe against their higher-ranked opposition, with both teams scoring one goal each in regulation time. The game did not see a goal in extra time at Sociedad’s Reale Arena, and the match went to penalties, where Mallorca won 5-4 (1-1 on aggregate A.E.T).

Reacting to their incredible triumph, Nadal took to his Instagram to share the joyous news. Despite being an ardent Real Madrid fan, Nadal couldn't help but feel happy for his hometown team.

"👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," he wrote alongside the photo.

Up next in the Copa del Rey for Mallorca are either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who will play the second leg of their semifinal on Thursday (February 29) in Bilbao. Athletic Club lead the tie after winning the first leg 1-0 away from home.

This is also Mallorca's fourth Copa del Rey final in their history — a tournament they last won in 2003.

Rafael Nadal to return to action in Indian Wells says Uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal during his match against Jordan Thompson of Australia at the 2024 Brisbane International - Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former long-time coach, Toni, stated that the Spaniard has no choice but to compete in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, as he needs practice in the lead-up to the clay court swing.

"It's that he needs to compete, he has no choice. He hasn't done it for too long. And of course, if you don't compete, you can't be prepared," Toni was quoted as saying to Spanish daily AS (via Eurosport).

Toni also spoke about the Spaniard's performance in Brisbane, which was his first tournament in nearly a year. Happy to see his nephew back on the court, Toni said things looked "very positive" for the three-time Indian Wells Masters champion.

“Very positive, because after so long without competing, I think he played at a good level. I see him training at the academy and I think that's how it is,” Toni continued.

Toni concluded by remaining positive about his nephew's chances at the upcoming French Open in May.

"I prefer to say that he is going to win [the French Open]. Then we'll see. I know it's difficult, but I always try to be positive and I hope that my nephew can play a great role both in the Games and at Roland Garros," Toni concluded.

