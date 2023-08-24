"Rafael Nadal really needed a strong representative; I'll think about playing doubles with Carlos Alcaraz at US Open next year" - Sebastian Yatra

Colombian musician Sebastian Yatra, who trained with Rafael Nadal recently, paired up with Carlos Alcaraz to face Frances Tiafoe and NBA player Jimmy Butler in an exhibition match on Wednesday, August 23. It was a part of the "Stars of the Open" charity event in support of Ukraine.

Speaking in an on-court interview afterwards, the musician shared his thoughts on multiple topics including his partner Alcaraz and the four-time US Open winner Nadal, who is not playing at this year's event.

Yatra first insisted that he was representing Rafael Nadal at the tournament while lamenting the 22-time Major winner's absence in New York City. The Colombian singer then added tongue-in-cheek that after seeing his on-court skills, Carlos Alcaraz had tried to convince him to team up for the doubles event at next year's US Open.

"Yeah, Rafa told me he wasn't going to be at the tournament this year and he really needed a strong representative. This time it couldn't be a Spaniard so he sent a Colombian... and Carlos is always telling me about playing doubles at the US Open, so I'll think about it next year," Yatra said during the interview.

Expand Tweet

A week ago, Sebastian Yatra had practiced with Rafael Nadal at the latter's academy, in a bid to polish his groundstrokes ahead of the fun exhibition at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two-time Latin Grammy winner was elated to trade hits with the Spanish bull back then, and proceeded to even name him as "the best coach" and "the best player in the world".

"I had the great fortune of getting the best coach, or best player of all time," he said.

Nadal himself endorsed Yatra's skills after the practice session was over while also giving some important tips to him.

"When it stays close to the net, come forward. Apart from hitting the ball well if you don't have flow, you can't do it. I'm sure you'll make a great game," the Spaniard had said in the video then.

Yatra eventually put the 22-time Major winner's advice to good use as he swatted a backhand winner past Tiafoe in style to seal the deal for his team.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal has been out of action since this year's Australian Open

Rafael Nadal hits a forehand at the 2022 US Open

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has not played competitve tennis since losing in straight sets to USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at the Australian Open 2023. The Spaniard was visibly hampered by an injury during the match.

The 37-year-old has been struggling with a wide array of issues since he won the Australian Open and the French Open last year. His campaign at Wimbledon in 2022 was marred by an abdominal strain, which forced him to withdraw from the semi-final clash against familiar foe Nick Kyrgios.

The Spaniard endured a rough patch following his comeback to tennis after the break, losing eight of his 13 matches since Wimbledon, including a fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe at the US Open 2022.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here