Rafael Nadal recalls his "earliest memory" of Real Madrid, says the club is "truly part" of his life

Rafael Nadal spoke about his childhood club Real Madrid in some of the episodes of the recently-released documentary about Los Blancos, titled 'La Leyenda Blancos.'

The documentary was released on popular streaming site Amazon Prime on February 11 and consists of six episodes, all of which are just under 50 minutes in length. Each episode presents numerous players and other famous personalities associated with Real Madrid, giving their two cents about the glorious institution's past, present, and future.

Nadal supports Madrid despite one of his uncles, Miguel Angel Nadal, plying his trade with rivals FC Barcelona. In the third episode of the documentary, the 21-time Slam champion recalled one of his earliest memories of Real Madrid. He explained how nerves got the better of him when he had to walk out onto the pitch holding Madrid midfielder Michel's hand.

However, the 35-year-old, who was then just a kid, gave in to his shyness and did not walk out of the tunnel.

"The first time I watched Madrid live was here in Majorca," Rafael Nadal said. "My uncle was playing for Majorca and I was. I was wearing a Madrid Shirt, and then he came out with Michel. I couldn't. I was there but I couldn't do it. I stayed there in the tunnel, as the situation got better of me. It's my earliest memory."

Before playing for FC Barcelona, Miguel Angel Nadal played for Real Mallorca, a club he returned to after his stint with the Catalans.

The Mallorcan declared his love for Real Madrid in another episode, highlighting how the legendary Spanish club is a "part" of his life.

“I’m a huge football fan and Real Madrid is my favorite club. It’s the club I support and love, it’s truly part of my life," Rafael Nadal added.

"Madrid will know how to continue being an example in every sense" - Rafael Nadal

Nadal (R) with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas

In episode six of the six-part documentary series, Rafael Nadal spoke about Real Madrid's future, stressing that the club has the tools to stand the test of time at the elite level.

"Madrid will know how to renew, how to adapt to the times and the road to take to continue being an example in every sense," Nadal said in episode six.

While the Mallorcan's uncle played for FC Barcelona, his father was a staunch supporter of Real Madrid, which is what prompted the young Nadal to begin rooting for Los Blancos.

