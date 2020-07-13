Rafael Nadal reconnects with his love for golf in lead-up to resumption of tennis season

Rafael Nadal is hard at work on the practice courts as he continues to prepare for the resumption of the 2020 season. But he is also indulging in a few leisurely activities on the side, and was spotted playing some golf over the weekend.

Rafael Nadal had expressed concerns about traveling to New York for the US Open earlier, due to the global health crisis. The Spaniard even hinted he might head straight for the European clay swing, starting with the Madrid Masters in September.

While the fans' hopes of seeing Rafael Nadal defend his US Open title are under a cloud, the good news is that the man has continued to train at his academy in Mallorca as he tries to shake off the lock-down rust.

In an interview with La Razon, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal had revealed that the Spaniard was in good shape coming out of the lock-down. That's probably why he has been able to take some time off and reconnect with the other sports he loves.

Rafael Nadal plays a social game of golf to distract himself from tennis

Those who have followed the Spaniard's career would know that tennis is not the only sport Rafael Nadal excels at. His family has a rich football tradition as well, with his uncle Miguel Angel Nadal having played for FC Barcelona.

Another sport that has always appealed to Rafael Nadal is golf. The Spaniard is often found playing golf when he is not busy hammering heavy forehands on the tennis court, and he has competed in competitive golf tournaments as well.

A few days ago, Rafael Nadal was captured on video at a golf club in Mallorca practicing his swing. The Spaniard looked in fine form as he positioned himself perfectly for a shot on the driving range.

Rafael Nadal once seriously considered golf as a career

Unbeknownst to many, Rafael Nadal is a terrific golfer. The Spaniard even competed at the Balearic Islands Championship last year in his hometown, where he secured a second spot finish in the over-30 category.

Rafael Nadal also happens to be a big fan of golf legend Tiger Woods. The American had come to watch Nadal play at the 2019 US Open, and was seen supporting the World No. 2 with a great deal of enthusiasm.

In 2005, Rafael Nadal was diagnosed with a rare foot problem called Kohler's disease - a congenital condition in which the navicular bone does not harden completely. The pain caused by the condition was so severe that Rafael Nadal considered calling it quits on tennis entirely and pursuing a career in golf instead.

As fate would have it though, Rafael Nadal continued to play in spite of his troublesome heel. And the 19-time Grand Slam champion's faith ultimately paid off.