"Rafael Nadal is the reference point for me, he is a worker, a fighter and has a great mentality"- Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa spoke about her admiration for Rafael Nadal, calling the King of Clay a fighter.

The Spaniard is the most successful player to have come out of his country and has paved the way for other youngsters from his nation to make their mark in tennis.

Aged 35, Nadal has been in sensational form, winning three titles so far, including the Australian Open, which marked his 21st Grand Slam title. Badosa hailed the King of Clay's mentality and said that he is the one she wants to emulate.

"Rafael Nadal is the reference point for me. He is a worker, a fighter and has a great mentality. I admire him more and more. Results-wise, I'm never going to get close to him, but now I'm one of the best in the world, I can understand the pressures you have when you’re at that level and can see how well he manages it. It seems to me that he is not from this planet mentally and that is even more inspirational. He has always been an example that I have looked at when I have faced difficult moments and if I want to emulate someone, it is Nadal," she added.

"My first dream since I was very little was to win a Grand Slam" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa training in Indian Wells

Paula Badosa has said that she has dreamt of winning a Grand Slam since she was little and wakes up every day with the hope of attaining that feat.

"To be the best in the world is something I have always dreamed of, but my first dream since I was very little was to win a Grand Slam. That’s the reason I wake up every morning, to hopefully become a Grand Slam champion one day."

The Spaniard's best showing at a Grand Slam came at last year's French Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. The Spaniard reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and will be hoping to go further than that in the forthcoming majors.

Badosa has had a decent start to 2022, winning the Sydney International by beating Barbora Krejcikova in the final. The Spaniard reached a career-high ranking of fourth a few weeks back and is currently seventh.

Badosa is the reigning champion at the Indian Wells Open and will be aiming to defend her title. However, it will be a very tough task, especially with the likes of Krejcikova, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit present.

