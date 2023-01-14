Rafael Nadal is back where he experienced one of the most special moments of his illustrious career just a year ago. The Spanish tennis legend became the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles when he clinched the 2022 Australian Open. However, it was the manner in which he achieved this incredible feat in Melbourne that will stay with him forever.

Nadal entered the 2022 Australian Open having played just a handful of matches ahead of the tournament after returning from a six-month long layoff due to injury. He ended up winning his first title at Melbourne Park since 2009, with his comeback from two-sets-to-love down and three break points down in the third set in the final against Daniil Medvedev famously regarded as the 'Miracle in Melbourne.'

Returning to the venue of his 21st Major now as the defending champion, the Spaniard reflected on one of the "most emotional victories" of his career that has seen many great victories.

He particularly highlighted the emotions of winning what has historically been his toughest Major after coming back from a serious injury.

"What happen last year is, yeah, going to stays in my heart and my memory forever," Nadal expressed in a press conference ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. "One of the most emotional victories of my tennis career, without a doubt. A lot of emotions coming back from a long injury."

The crowd support and the atmosphere on that storied night in Melbourne last January are etched in Nadal's memory forever.

"The love of the people, the atmosphere we lived here on Rod Laver Arena in that final, have been unforgettable for me," he added.

While he does not believe in resting on past laurels, the Spanish great highlighted why victories hold a special place in tennis history. Despite the fact that players experience losing more tournaments than winning over the course of their respective careers, Nadal explained why his 22 Grand Slams will always be remembered more.

"The sport goes fast. What happen last year is already past," the 36-year-old said.

"But in sports, especially in a sport like tennis, people remember the victories, no, at the end? People are going to remember that today I have 22 Grand Slams, not that I lost another 50 (smiling)," he further expressed.

Rafael Nadal will need to produce a 2022-esque comeback and "fight for the victories" at Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 Australian Open.

Ahead of his Australian Open title defense, Rafael Nadal faces a challenge somewhat similar to his campaign in Melbourne last year. While he entered the 2022 edition with a lack of match time under his belt, he enters the 2023 Australian Open with a lack of match wins to his name, having lost both his matches at the United Cup earlier this month after early exits at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals at the end of last season.

Nadal admitted that he has been "losing more than usual" of late. However, just as he did at the Melbourne Major last year, he vowed to "fight for the victories" this year as well.

"Of course, we can talk about things that happen last year, all the situations that I had faced. But the real thing is I have been losing more than usual," the Spaniard stated.

"Yeah, that's the true. I need to live with it and just fight for the victories, no?"

While he lost to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur in two tough three-set battles at the United Cup, Nadal is happy with the level of tennis he displayed in both matches.

"By the way, I didn't play that bad the first two matches the year. I lost against two great opponents, but having very positive chances to win both matches," he said on the same.

The Spaniard will play World No. 40 Jack Draper in his 2023 Australian Open first-round match on Monday.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes