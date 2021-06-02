Rafael Nadal reveals he was "a little bit scared to get injured" in heavier conditions at RG last year; says he is more comfortable playing under the sun

Rafael Nadal started his campaign for an unprecedented 14th Roland Garros title in fine fashion on Tuesday. He beat Alexei Popyrin in straight sets to advance to the second round (round of 64) in Paris. The victory improved Nadal's record to a staggering 101-2 at the French Open.

Popyrin kept pace with the 20-time grand slam champion in the first six games of the opening round encounter. But Nadal then reeled off six games on the trot and established his command over the match. He used his heavy topspin forehand to run circles around his 6'5" opponent, taking the first two sets with relative ease.

The Australian eventually hit back in the third set and broke Nadal to go 5-2 up. But he missed some easy put-aways while serving for the set and got broken back. The 34-year-old didn't require a second invitation as he eventually won the third set tiebreaker, closing out the match in straight sets.

Speaking to the media after his first-round win, the Spaniard was pleased with the conditions at Roland Garros this time around. Normally held in the summer of May-June, the tournament had to be postponed to the Parisian autumn last year due to the implications of COVID-19.

That seasonal difference affected play in 2020. Colder conditions, moisture and wind made it tougher for players to hit through their opponents. Rafael Nadal is someone who prefers hot and sunny conditions. But he believes that last year's conditions were still good for him. After all, he did win the coveted title without dropping a set.

"Of course, the conditions at last year's tournament for me was good, 'cause I won. That's the thing no, and another thing is that it's not an ideal situation to play tennis with three or four degrees so..." Rafael Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal also disclosed during the press conference that he was concerned about getting injured due to the conditions being different last year.

"I feel I was a little bit scared to get injured, no? But that's past, this year will come back to normal dates, so warm conditions for everybody. More comfortable to play in these conditions than the other ones. That's what we're used to playing here in Roland Garros and I'm happy for that." Nadal said.

"You face a player that has decided to go for every shot, so you're in trouble" - Rafael Nadal on Alexei Popyrin

Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Alexei Popyrin after their first round match

During the interview, the southpaw from Mallorca also lauded the punishing serve and big groundstrokes of his opponent. Nadal remarked that the young Aussie could become a really dangerous player if he put in the hard yards.

"With this kind of serve, with these shots from the baseline you have everything to become a top player. Then you really want to do it, you need to do it. If he wanna do it, of course he'll have his chances. A lot of very difficult things in his game, so he has everything to become an even (more) fantastic player." Rafael Nadal said.

The Spaniard was later asked to draw parallels between facing a set point and a match point, to which he gave a rather interesting answer. Nadal explained that players always have the next set to look forward to when facing a set point. But the prospect of facing a match point is much bleaker.

"No, even when I'm losing first set I'm in good position to try to win the match. At match point it is a different story. If you lose the point, you're over (laughs). You are back home. Here if you lose the set, we are playing best of 5. And I know I gonna be there fighting for every single point, so of course I don't want to lose the set at all."

The World No. 3 admitted that he struggled to cope with Popyrin's serve and groundstrokes. In the same breath, he also insisted that it's increasingly difficult to maintain such form over five sets on clay.

"But yeah, that's part of the game. You face a player that has decided to go for every shot, so you're in trouble. If he is having success like he did with his serve, then it's difficult to have breaks and then you're in a tricky position. That's it. But here on clay, the matches are long and difficult to hold that kind of level for such a long time, playing with such a risk." Nadal said.