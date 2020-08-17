The withdrawal of Rafael Nadal from the US Open, coupled with the absence of Roger Federer due to injury, has made many believe there could be a new Grand Slam champion at Flushing Meadows this year. And recently, Alexander Bublik weighed in on the issue too.

Bublik spoke with plenty of confidence about a new champion in 2020, but he is resting all of his hopes on the US Open - because of the presence of one man at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal too dominant at the French Open: Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik at Dubai Open 2020

Bublik, who is known to speak his mind freely, claimed he is '100% sure' that 2020 will see a new Grand Slam champion at the US Open. The 23-year-old has no such hopes from the French Open though, given Rafael Nadal's stranglehold over the tournament.

"We will have a new Grand Slam champion, I am 100% sure," Bublik said. "It is more likely to be at the US Open, as Nadal is at Roland Garros. I won't be nervous, but I know that many others will be more tense. The most important thing now is to find an ideal balance between being very relaxed and being very tense."

The Kazakh also spoke about the various improvements he has attempted to make during the course of the lockdown, including his second serve - which he believes is vital to become an elite player like Rafael Nadal and the other stars.

"To become an elite player - that means being in the top 20, maybe in the top 10 - I can't always be taking chances with the second service. That was one of my main improvements since Indian Wells was canceled," said Bublik.

Rafael Nadal's absence from the American hardcourt season means he will feature heavily during the European clay swing, which starts in Italy at the Rome Masters and ultimately finishes at Roland Garros. The Spaniard stands to gain no ranking points this season during this period, but with the provisional ranking system that will take into account both the 2019 and the 2020 season, he will not lose any points either.

Rafael Nadal will fancy his chances in Paris to win a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title and in the process equal Roger Federer's total of 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal hasn't had any activity on the circuit since Acapulco back in February, but as Bublik pointed out, nobody but him is expected to triumph in the French capital.