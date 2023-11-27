"Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have always accepted defeat better than Novak Djokovic" - Younes El Aynaoui on why the Serb isn't No. 1 in GOAT debate

Former ATP player Younes El Aynaoui recently weighed in on the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate, placing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ahead of Novak Djokovic for interesting reasons.

Djokovic has had a 2023 season to behold, winning three Grand Slams, two Masters 1000 titles and the year-end ATP Finals. Along the way, he completed 400 weeks as World No. 1 (the most in history), and became the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era.

With 24 Slams to his name now, the Serb now has two more than Nadal and four more than Federer. However, speaking in a recent interview with Punto de Break, the Moroccan opined that titles weren't the only factor to be taken into consideration in the GOAT debate.

El Aynaoui stated that he would, personally, evaluate the person as a whole, after which he gave the nod to Nadal and Federer ahead of Novak Djokovic. In his opinion, the Spaniard and the Swiss have always accepted defeat better, which El Aynaoui considered the true mark of a champion.

"On paper, Novak is making an increasing difference, he continues to add and add titles. Then we would also have to evaluate the behavior and the person, in that sense, for me Rafa and Roger are above. It's a personal opinion," El Aynaoui said.

"Like Roger and Rafa we will probably never see players again. There is something more behind the numbers, that is seen in the difficult moments of life, in how one behaves. When you win it is very easy, everyone is with you, but the true champion is seen in defeat. Rafa and Roger have always accepted defeat better than Novak, perhaps that is why he has won more than them. But not everything is about the record, above all is the person," he added.

"Rafael Nadal is No. 1, we never saw him do anything strange on the court" - Younes El Aynaoui

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Younes El Aynaoui further continued, explaining that Rafael Nadal was No. 1 in his mind because of how he conducted himself on the court, from never throwing a tantrum to never breaking a racket out of frustration.

The Moroccan, therefore, considers Nadal an example for the next generation because of his sporting attitude.

"For me it's not all about tennis and numbers, you also have to look at what the person is like or how they handle defeats. In that sense, Rafa is number one, we never saw him do anything strange on the court, and I'm not saying this because he is in Spain," Younes El Aynaoui said.

"He never broke a racket, nor did we see him complain about anything or throw a match, he has always shown a good attitude, he is an example for everyone who plays tennis. Fortunately we were able to enjoy the era of these three players, Djokovic is still playing and expanding his legend, we will see next year how far the new generation goes," he added.

