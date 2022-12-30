Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer cannot be compared with rest of the players, says Stan Wawrinka, rules out winning Slams after surgery

Stan Wawrinka ruled out the possibility of himself winning a Grand Slam after surgery like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer and Nadal have both had their fair shares of fitness issues in their 30s but they still managed to win Major titles after long injury layoffs. However, Wawrinka, who missed several months of tennis due to a surgery on his left foot, said that he would not be able to replicate the two greats of the game.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was asked in his post-match press conference at the United Cup whether he thought he would be able to win a Grand Slam after surgery. Wawrinka responded by saying he didn't think that would happen as he was in his late 30s.

I think it's impossible to compare Roger and Rafa with the rest of the players. I think we are all different, Stan Wawrinka said. "I had the first big surgery in 2017. I came back to top 20. I was playing a really high level and I was really happy with that. Now I did another surgery. I'm 37 years old, 38 next year. I'm not getting younger. It's more difficult."

"I do believe I can win tournaments"- Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka at the United Cup

Stan Wawrinka further claimed that he believed he could still win tournaments and hoped to do it in the upcoming season. The Swiss claimed that he would continue to play tennis as long as he enjoyed it.

"I do believe I still have some big results in me. I do believe I can win tournaments. I hope I will do this next season. Not sure which level of tournament, but, yeah, as long as I enjoy what I'm doing, love what I'm doing, know that I do the right thing to be at my best, I will keep going a little bit," Wawrinka said.

Stan Wawrinka won his first singles match at the 2023 United Cup against Alexander Bublik, beating the Kazakh 6-3, 7-6(3). It was a field day for Switzerland as they thrashed Kazakhstan 5-0 in their tournament opener.

The Swiss will next face Poland at the Pat Rafter Arena from January 2-3 and victory for them will see them through to the next round of the United Cup. Stan Wawrinka will face a tough opponent in World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz. It will be his first meeting against the 25-year-old.

