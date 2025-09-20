"Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer are finished & Novak Djokovic looks human" - John McEnroe lauds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for saving tennis

John McEnroe praised Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, saying they have revitalized tennis at a time when it was much needed. The pair, among the sport’s brightest stars, emerged just as the era of the ‘Big Three,' Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, was drawing to an end.

Alcaraz and Sinner have claimed a combined total of 10 Grand Slam titles over the past three years, with Alcaraz leading the way with six. Last year, they split all four majors between them, and the same pattern continued this year. It’s no surprise that many view them as the next generation carrying the legacy of Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic.

McEnroe echoed this sentiment in an interview with Tennis Channel, describing Alcaraz and Sinner as a breath of “fresh air” at a time when fans were worried about the future of tennis. He added that it will now be fascinating to see how the other players on tour rise to match the achievements of the Spaniard and the Italian.

"You talk about a breath of fresh air when we desperately needed it, when we thought, 'Oh my God, what are we going to do? These three guys are finished, and Novak looks human all of a sudden.' So to have him and Jannik come in, and now the other guys got to chase and try to catch up, it’s really awesome," McEnroe said.

Federer was the first of the legendary trio to retire, stepping away in 2022 after the Laver Cup, which marked his final tournament. Nadal followed in 2024, concluding his career at the Davis Cup. Djokovic, now 38, remains active, but given his age, the conclusion of his career may not be far off.

"Thank God for Carlos Alcaraz, what he’s bringing to the table" - John McEnroe

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Laver Cup | Image Source: Getty

John McEnroe continued praising Carlos Alcaraz in his interview with Tennis Channel, saying he had never seen a player as “complete” as him. He also commented on the Spaniard’s smile, admitting he was “jealous” of it.

"Of all the players I’ve ever watched at this age, I’ve never seen a player this good, this complete the last two, three years. And with that damn smile that you have, I’m very jealous of that. And the blonde hair. Well, the blonde hair, I don’t know about that one, but whatever he wants, I’m happy with," McEnroe said.

The American went on to say that he hopes the young players at his tennis academy in New York can look up to Alcaraz and draw inspiration from his achievements:

"Thank God for Carlos Alcaraz, what he’s bringing to the table. I have a tennis academy the last 15 years. And you know the young kids, they always want, like you said, to emulate the big boys. And I’m hoping that they’re going to look at Carlos and what he does."

Carlos Alcaraz is currently competing at the Laver Cup in San Francisco, representing Team Europe. He began his campaign on Saturday, September 20, partnering with Jakub Mensik in doubles against Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen, and emerged victorious.

