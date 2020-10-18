Rafael Nadal is a role model for me and my team: Daniel Altmaier

Rafael Nadal's record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros became the talk of the tennis world, as the Spaniard defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 to pick up his 20th Grand Slam title, equalling Roger Federer's long-standing record.

German qualifier and World No. 122 Daniel Altmaier achieved something extraordinary on the red clay in Paris as well, reaching the fourth round of the tournament and winning six matches along the way.

Recently, the German spoke about his achievement in France, and the effect of Rafael Nadal's exploits on younger players like him on the ATP Tour and the Challenger tour.

My coach says if he has a bad day, he wins against you. If he's having a good day, he'll kill you: Altmaier on Rafael Nadal

Daniel Altmaier at the 2020 French Open

Speaking to BILD, Altmaier reveled in his achievement at Roland Garros, and also spoke about Rafael Nadal's record at the French Open, and how the Spaniard continues to be a constant source of inspiration for him and his team.

"I want to learn from people like Nadal who stumbled and then came back," said Altmaier. " His record will last forever. In the team, we often take Nadal as a role model."

"My trainer Francisco Yunis is from Argentina. 90 percent of Argentines play to finance their lives and started tennis for the money. They have an attitude of working hard. Nadal is very similar to them. He manages to get the best out of it every day," Altmaier added.

Over the years, Nadal's never-say-die attitude has become something of tennis folklore, and Altmaier affirmed that it is nothing less in the eyes of the younger players coming up on tour, who have seen the 34-year-old at his best and his worst.

"You never get to see him weak as a spectator. My coach says: If he has a bad day, he wins against you. If he's having a good day, he'll kill you," exclaimed the German.

The cold weather conditions and new balls in Paris were far from ideal for Rafael Nadal, but the Spaniard was able to adapt and emerge victorious. According to Altmaier, winning despite the frequent changes in strengths and weaknesses is what makes Nadal truly special.

"I have to improve everything. It will be a never-ending story until I end my career. It has to get better every day and that's a great art. You should never retire, strengths and weaknesses can change week after week. Even Rafael Nadal is sure to say he didn't play perfectly in Paris," said Altmaier.