"It was an accident, I don't think the court was in bad condition" - Rafael Nadal on Alexander Zverev's injury in the French Open semifinal

Rafael Nadal advanced to the finals of the French Open for the 14th time in his career after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire with an injury during the course of a pulsating semifinal clash on Friday.

Nadal took the first set 7-6(8) after coming through a gruelling tie-break. The second set was heading for another tie break when the German rolled his ankle and had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair.

While fans and experts began linking Zverev's injury to the prevailing on-court conditions at the time, Nadal asserted that the mishap was merely an accident that happened during an "unlucky moment."

"It was an accident, and I don't think the court was in bad condition to say that is because of the court. It was a very unlucky moment, and sometimes happens in every surface," Nadal said.

Rainy conditions before the match had prompted the retractable roof of Court Philippe-Chatrier to be closed by the organisers. The Spaniard said that the court had no role to play in Zverev's injury.

"I don't think we have to create a history about that. The court is not in bad shape. It was an unlucky moment. I don't think is because of the court that he turns his ankle, no?" Nadal said.

While the 21-time Grand Slam champion defended the French Open organisers, others differed from the Spaniard's opinions.

"I hope the tournament saves some data like humidity, if the tennis ball gets heavier when when roof is open" - Pam Shriver after Nadal's win

Nadal checks on Zverev following the German's freak injury

Tennis expert and commentator Pam Shriver has drawn attention to how conditions can affect players and highlighted the importance of saving data on how the ball behaves under different conditions.

"When conditions get too slow, it’s not healthy for players. If the match went 5 sets, it was tracking for 7 hours. I hope the tournament saves some data like humidity, if tennis ball gets heavier then when roof is open. More work for new tournament director to consider," she tweeted.

Experts attempted to pin Zverev's injury on the prevailing on-court conditions at the time by saying that the roof should have been opened once the rain had cleared.

#RolandGarros Conditions did play a part in that injury. Roof should have been opened when the rain cleared Conditions did play a part in that injury. Roof should have been opened when the rain cleared #RolandGarros

The injury ended Zverev's hopes of a maiden Grand-Slam win, which were strengthened following a stunning victory over pre-tournament favourite Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Nadal, who has had his share of injuries recently, has displayed no signs of hampered movement during the tournament. The Spaniard is now aiming for arecord-ectending 14th Roland-Garros title and 22nd Grand Slam crown.

