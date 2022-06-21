Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open titles are the greatest achievement in sports history, says John Lloyd

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has received massive praise after winning his 22nd Grand Slam and his 14th French Open title earlier this month. One such person who has waxed lyrical about the Spaniard is former British professional player John Lloyd.

In an interview with the BBC, the former British No. 1 gave his thoughts on Nadal's 2022 French Open triumph.

"He's a monster. It's beyond belief. When he won this 14th French, I'd love people to write in and challenge me on this. I know we're biased because it's tennis but is there a greater performance by an individual in any sporting event to do what he's achieved," Lloyd said.

Lloyd also spoke about how the former World No. 1 winning 14 Roland Garros titles is the greatest achievement in sporting history, one that carries a lot of reverence in the locker room.

"Apart from the fact he's won the most Slams, put that one away. You can argue people didn't play and all that stuff. But 14 French Opens is I think the greatest sport achievement of any person in history," Lloyd said.

"He's only lost to two guys at the French Open ever. That was Novak Djokovic twice and Robin Soderling - people might remember him. Of all the statistics that have come out of this great era in tennis on the men's side, in the locker room what stops people in their tracks the most is 14 French Opens for Rafa," Lloyd added.

Rafael Nadal gearing up for Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title earlier this year.

Rafael Nadal has now turned his attentions to the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. The Mallorcan has won the grasscourt Slam twice before (2008 and 2010) and will be keen to win the Major to stay in the hunt for a maiden Calendar Slam.

He missed the tournament last year due to a long-standing foot injury which eventually ruled him out of the Olympics as well as the US Open. The Spaniard recently began a new treatment to treat the niggling issue, with initial results looking positive.

He has since been spotted hitting the grass courts in Mallorca and also confirmed his intentions to compete at Wimbledon during a press conference at the Mallorca Country Club.

"[The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased. My intention is to play at Wimbledon," Nadal said.

Hombre Nadal 2️⃣2️⃣🏆 @HombreNadal His Footwork.

His Inside Out Trademark Forehand.

His Extedend Grunt.



Rafael Nadal is coming back at Wimbledon. His Footwork.His Inside Out Trademark Forehand.His Extedend Grunt.Rafael Nadal is coming back at Wimbledon. https://t.co/3Ot55zqpRy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far