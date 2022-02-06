Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam title commemorated with concept wall art by German studio, commissioned by Nike

Rafael Nadal was recently immortalized by a design project from Hamburg, Germany after he won his second Australian Open title last week.

Nadal made an astonishing comeback in the championship match in Melbourne against Daniil Medvedev, overturning a two-set deficit in a Major final for the first time in his career to win the coveted title. With his triumph, the Spaniard also broke away from a three-way tie for the most Grand Slams won by a male player.

The 35-year-old's title win has since received a lot of attention on the internet. A few days ago, Nike themselves took to social media to laud the Spaniard's achievement with an incredible tribute video. The apparel company also recently commissioned TwoPoints.Net, a design studio in Germany, to dedicate custom wall painting art to the 21-time Major winner.

The project is headed by Lupi Asensio and Martin Lorenz, who have also designed proposals for Chelsea FC in the recent past. The duo created more than 120 logo variations in tribute to Nadal in less than 72 hours.

Their work can be viewed on Behance, but it should be noted that the duo's art is purely conceptual at this point.

Here are a few pictures of the concept wall art tribute to the Spaniard:

This instance, however, is not the first time a design studio has been commissioned by an apparel company to eulogize a tennis great. Not long ago, Novak Djokovic was immortalized by an association called "The Etendart", who partnered with Lacoste to paint the Serb's name and caricature on the walls of a tennis club in France.

Rafael Nadal is scheduled play in Acapulco later this month

The Spaniard poses with the 2020 Mexican Open trophy

Nadal is next scheduled to play at the Mexican Open, an ATP 500 event, from February 21-26. The Spaniard is a three-time winner at Acapulco, last winning the title in 2020. He missed last year's edition of the hardcourt tournament due to physical problems.

The World No. 5 will be joined in Mexico by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. He could also end up playing at the Indian Wells Masters in March, if reports are to be believed,

The Spaniard, however, could very well end up skipping the American hardcourt tournament in a bid to economize for the clay-court swing.

