Rafael Nadal's 3 biggest comebacks after injury breaks

Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, with many considering him to be the greatest player ever. Through a career that has already spanned nearly two decades, the Spaniard has dazzled spectators with his sensational performances on court. His accomplishments are immense: Nadal has won 91 singles titles so far, including a record 21 Grand Slams. He has won the French Open on 13 occasions, which is a record. The Spaniard has been at the top of the ATP rankings for 209 weeks.

Although Rafael Nadal has suffered a lot of injuries throughout his glittering career, he has never allowed them to stop him from attaining success on the tennis court. The Spaniard has made quite a number of comebacks from injury breaks and managed to produce sensational performances and results.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the three biggest comebacks from Nadal after injury breaks.

#1 2022 Australian Open Champion

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open this year

Nadal suffered a recurring foot injury (Guillain Barre syndrome) during last year's Roland Garros where he was eliminated by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He was eventually forced to cut his 2021 season short despite a short-lived attempt at a comeback in 2021 following his second match exit from the Citi Open in Washington.

He returned to the ATP tour and started 2022 by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 without dropping a single set. The Spaniard then competed at the Australian Open and reached the final after overcoming Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Here, Nadal was up against Daniil Medvedev and was two sets down. However, he made a sensational comeback to win the match and lift a record 21st Grand Slam title. The 35-year-old then won the Mexican Open without dropping a single set. In the process, he enjoyed his best-ever start to a season.

Sky News @SkyNews Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open to become most successful man in tennis history news.sky.com/story/rafael-n… Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open to become most successful man in tennis history news.sky.com/story/rafael-n…

Nadal then competed at the Indian Wells Masters and reached the final where he was up against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard entered the match on a 20-match winning streak. However, he lost in straight sets and broke his winning streak.

Unfortunately, Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture during the tournament in his semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz, thus being on the sidelines for 4-6 weeks. As a result, he withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, we could see the Spaniard back in action as the clay court season progresses.

Not many expected a 35-year-old Nadal to produce the same kind of performances this year as he has. However, the Spaniard has proven many wrong and has shown that he is still capable of playing at an elite level.

#2. 2017

Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slams in 2017

The King of Clay did not have the best season in 2016 apart from winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He ended his season after the Shanghai Masters due to a wrist injury. As a result, his ranking fell to ninth in the world.

Rafael Nadal returned to action at the 2017 Brisbane International but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard then competed at the Australian Open and reached the final where he was up against Roger Federer. He lost a thrilling contest in five sets.

Nadal lost to the Swiss maestro again when the two met in the final of the Miami Masters. The Spaniard then won three tournaments on the trot in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid while losing in the quarterfinals in Rome. He ended the claycourt season by winning his tenth French Open crown without dropping a single set. He dropped only 36 games during the tournament.

Eurosport @eurosport BEST MOMENTS OF 2017: The King of Clay Rafa Nadal completes 'La Decima' at the French Open BEST MOMENTS OF 2017: The King of Clay Rafa Nadal completes 'La Decima' at the French Open 🏆🇫🇷 https://t.co/UnTPmaVR1X

Due to his performances throughout the year, the Spaniard regained the No. 1 ranking after over three years. Nadal won his second major of the year at the US Open, beating Kevin Anderson in the final. He then won the China Open before losing in the final of the Shanghai Masters to Roger Federer. Injury prevented Nadal from continuing in the ATP Finals after losing his first match to David Goffin. Rafael Nadal's 2017 season ended with 68 wins out of 80 matches. He won six titles in the year (Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, French Open, US Open, Beijing) and three more finals in Australian Open, Miami and Shanghai.

#3 2010

Rafael Nadal won three successive Grand Slams in 2010

In 2010, Rafael Nadal retired during his Australian Open quarterfinal match against Andy Murray due to a knee injury. He was out of action for over a month before competing at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost in the semifinals. This was in addition to injury problems plaguing the Mallorcan's 2009 season as well.

However, the Spaniard had an impeccable claycourt season during which he won all three Masters titles and the French Open, dropping only two sets across all four tournaments combined. Nadal then won Wimbledon and the US Open as well, becoming the first man to win Grand Slams on three surfaces during a calendar year.

He finished the year by reaching the final of the ATP World Tour Finals before losing to Roger Federer. All-in-all, Nadal won 71 out of 81 matches in 2010 and won seven titles during the year, which is considered to be the best of his career so far.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan