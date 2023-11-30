Eighteen-year-old Spanish star Ariana Geerlings, who recently cut ties with the Rafa Nadal tennis academy, has caused quite a stir with her recent comments about the policies of the organization.

According to the Spaniard, the academy relies on the same philosophy as the 22-time Grand Slam champion - lot of training and little rest - which is causing a lot of injuries to students.

Geerlings pointed out that, as no one has Nadal's physique, this approach of the club is impossible to get used to for many players:

"They try to rely a lot on their career. They train for many hours, and Toni (Nadal) is very present. He trained me a lot. They take the same philosophy as Rafa, a lot of training and little rest, totally focused on the track."

"That caused many injuries, because no one has Rafa's physique. Many of us couldn't keep up with the pace of training five hours a day and not having rest days," Geerlings said in a recent interview with Punto de Break.

At the same time, the World No. 752 is glad about the experience she has had at the Rafa Nadal Academy, thanking them for the support they gave her from her first day and helping her with her studies as well.

"Very cool, it is an incredible experience, they supported me from the first day. Maybe I left when I was very young, you move away from your parents and that is hard, although it was good for me to mature and realize the sacrifice that this career entails.

"They also made it easier for me in my studies; at home, it would have been different," Geerlings said.

"I understand that it is an academy, and there are many people" - Ariana Geerlings on the Rafa Nadal Academy

Rafael Nadal

In Ariana Geerling's opinion, students at the Rafa Nadal Academy would be better served if it tailored their approach to each student, analyzing and understanding them better.

At the same time, the Spaniard admitted that it's no easy task, considering the sheer number of students who are there to train at the academy in Manacor.

"As far as I know and as far as I saw, everyone trained the same amount of hours. Obviously, if you were very tired, they let you rest someday. I think what they need is to specify more about each player, analyze and understand them more, decide what is best for each profile.

"But hey, I understand that it is an Academy, and there are many people, you cannot define a plan for each person," Geerlings said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here