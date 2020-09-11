Rafael Nadal's academy to be showcased in new documentary by Amazon Prime

Fans of Rafael Nadal will soon get a closer glimpse into the functioning of their favorite player’s academy in Manacor.

The Rafa Nadal Academy, one of the prized possessions of the 19-time Slam champion, is widely regarded as one of the finest tennis centers in the world. And now, Amazon Prime Video (Spain) have announced that they will be shooting a four-part documentary series that will explore the training process in the facility.

The docu-series, which will premier in 2021, will also showcase the training methods and teachings imparted by Rafael Nadal himself.

La plataforma @PrimeVideoES anuncia ‘Rafa Nadal Academy’, una docuserie en la que presentará la metodología de entrenamiento de los futuros campeones pic.twitter.com/QyP0MdcXEn — David Sánchez (@DASanchez__) September 10, 2020

The docu-series will focus on the promising players in Rafael Nadal's academy

Amazon Prime Video is one of the world's leading content makers when it comes to doing collaborations with sportspersons and sports teams. The digital video giants have produced intricate documentaries in the past on the likes of Andy Murray, Sergio Ramos, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City Football Club, to name a few.

On this occasion, the Spanish division of Amazon Prime Video will be focusing on the creation of a sportsperson rather than the sportsperson himself. The Spaniard’s coaching institution is renowned not just for its state-of-the-art tennis facilities, but also for its emphasis on education.

Rafael Nadal and his team have ensured that bright prospects like Carlos Alcaraz, Mike Eala and Leo Borg not only get the best of tennis coaching, but also the highest standard of education.

As the Amazon Prime docu-series will focus on the development and training of the most promising players, we can expect some of those names to feature prominently in it. At the same time, viewers would also be able to see how the likes of Rafael Nadal, Toni Nadal and Carlos Moya train and guide the budding tennis stars.

Below is the translation of the announcement made by Amazon Prime Video -

"The docuseries will show how promising young tennis players pursue their dreams at the Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar, one of the world's leading sports centers. Rafael Nadal Academy will premiere in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

"Amazon Prime Video has announced the next inclusion to its renowned sports content catalog: Rafael Nadal training the future champions of the academy, and will be released on Prime Video in 2021.

"Throughout its four episodes, Prime members will be able to see the evolution of some of the most promising players in the academy during four months of training, following the training methodology that has given Rafael Nadal such good results in his sports career."