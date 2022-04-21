Rafael Nadal's academy wins the Joaquin Blume Trophy at Spanish Sport Awards

Rafael Nadal's tennis academy started in Mallorca and has made news recently after winning a prestigious award at the Spanish Sport Awards.

The Higher Sports Council organized the award and the ceremony, and have selected The Rafa Nadal Academy as the rightful recipient of the Joaquin Blume Trophy. The Rafa Nadal Academy was recognized for their work in promoting the sport of tennis.

Joaquin Blume was a Spanish gymnast who was part of the gymnastics section of FC Barcelona. He died in a plane crash when he was just 25-years-old.

Along with Nadal's tennis academy, basketball superstar Ricky Rubio, cyclist Claudia Galicia and others were also recognized for their exploits during the award ceremony, which was originally supposed to be held in 2019.

Genny SS @genny_ss The Rafa Nadal Academy has been awarded with the "Joaquin Blume Trophy" at the 'Spanish Sport Awards' as the most outstanding Sports Center for its job at promoting the sport diariodemallorca.es/deportes/2022/… The Rafa Nadal Academy has been awarded with the "Joaquin Blume Trophy" at the 'Spanish Sport Awards' as the most outstanding Sports Center for its job at promoting the sport diariodemallorca.es/deportes/2022/…

Nadal is currently sidelined with a rib stress fracture that he sustained in Indian Wells during his semi-final match against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz and is recuperating at his tennis academy. Earlier this week, he was spotted at the East Mallorca Cup, showing his support for the youth football competition in Mallorca. He posed for pictures with a group of boys participating in the tournament as well.

The East Mallorca Cup is a football tournament held yearly in Mallorca, with kids divided into 90 teams. The tournament was held very close to the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Rafael Nadal is less than 1,500 points behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal in action at Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz

Unable to participate in the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters due to a rib injury, Rafael Nadal will drop 180 points when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday. However, he will still be within 1,500 points of Novak Djokovic, who is the current World No. 1.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal 🏻

Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 🏻 Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suaveQue ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suave 👌🏻Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 💪🏻 https://t.co/JC9j0MPGzD

The Spaniard will sit out the Barcelona Open but will hope to shrug off his injury in time for the Madrid Open at the end of April and the Italian Open in early May. Nadal has a lot of points to defend on clay this season and will be eager to get some much-needed match practice ahead of Roland Garros.

The French Open is just over a month away and Rafael Nadal will be keen to avenge his semi-final defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic last year and win his 14th title in Paris.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan