Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya admits "strong morale blow" after Australian Open withdrawal, outlines future plans

Rafael Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya recently weighed in on the legendary player’s return to action after his 2024 Brisbane International injury setback.

After a year-long hiatus due to a hip injury, Nadal commenced his comeback journey at the Brisbane International in early January. He reached the quarterfinals, where he was defeated by Jordan Thompson. During the match, the former World No. 1 suffered a muscle tear, which forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal’s coach and former World No. 1 Carlos Moya has touched upon the 22-time Grand Slam winner's recovery, saying that the team is being “cautious.”

"[He is] improving. We are being cautious. Where we come from, we have to be careful. We are slowly starting to train again. It wasn't serious, but it was serious enough to not play the Australian Open, which was one of the big goals he had," Moya told Punto de Break.

"With those hard months you have had and seeing yourself so close to returning to a very decent version, it is a shame."

Carlos Moya added that Rafael Nadal has been fortunate with the recovery process this time around, but given the circumstances and his one-year-long break, the setback has had a strong impact.

"A break at these levels is 3-4 weeks and in this case we have been lucky that it has not gone further. This happens in sport, but it is true that the morale blow has been strong because he seemed prepared and problems from the past come back to you again," Moya added.

"Surface changes are not easy" - Carlos Moya on Rafael Nadal contesting hardcourt tournament in Doha

While many would have predicted Rafael Nadal to contest the Golden Swing in Latin America in February, given clay is his preferred surface, he is expected to return to action on the Middle Eastern hardcourts.

According to Carlos Moya, the 14-time French Open champion would compete in the 2024 Qatar Open in Doha (February 19-25) before he travels to the United States for the Sunshine Double (the Indian Wells and the Miami Open).

Explaining the decision, Moya said that the team wanted to avoid an excessive switching of surfaces.

"Surface changes are not easy. While it is true that [clay] should be better for your joints, going from [hard] to [clay], to go back to the US and then back to [clay], we thought it was a bit excessive. That's why we chose to make this calendar, without so much change of surface," he told Punto de Break.

