Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya has brushed aside the idea that the Spaniard needs match practice to regain his form when he returns from injury.

Nadal has been sidelined for many weeks now as he recovers from a leg injury. Despite being the 'King of Clay', he hasn't been in action this claycourt season and skipped the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open to focus on his recovery.

Moya has disclosed that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is doing better now and that there has been daily progress. He stated that Nadal is more disappointed than anyone else about not taking part in any clay tournaments in 2023.

"We are a bit sad for not having been able to debut in the clay court season yet. The one who is having the worst is him, but we try to encourage him and we are always optimistic," he said, in a conversation with RTVE."

"He continues with confidence, with Rafa you can always expect him to be I pulled a rabbit out of the hat," he added. "That's why I think it's always been an urban legend that Nadal needs a lot of games to be ready, when he has returned from injury he has always achieved good results"

"We continue to progress day by day" - Carlos Moya provides update on Rafael Nadal's fitness and Italian Open participation

Rafael Nadal hasn't had a good start to the 2023 season. At the inaugural United Cup, he lost both his matches, to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur respectively. Later, at the Australian Open, Nadal beat Jack Draper before losing to Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 64. Since then, he has been on the sidelines.

Carlos Moya gave an update on Nadal's participation in the Italian Open in Rome, which is the last big tournament before the French Open.

"Right now we're doing more or less an hour and a half a day and we continue to progress day by day. It's not even about being optimistic or pessimistic, just to observe the state of your progress on a daily basis," he said in an interview with L'Equipe.

"Of course these are difficult times because we missed tournaments that we love, but Rafa is a warrior, with an indestructible mind and when the time comes to return, we will be very motivated," he added. "Right now it is impossible to define the calendar, but if tomorrow when we see each other everything is correct the objective is to go to Rome and if it is not possible we will try to be at Roland Garros."

The Italian Open is set to get underway on May 9, with Roland Garros scheduled to begin on May 22.

