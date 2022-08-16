Create

Rafael Nadal's cousin Joan posts picture with Nick Kyrgios in Cincinnati during training

Rafael Nadal's cousin Joan posted a picture of himself and Nick Kyrgios
Neelabhra Roy
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 16, 2022 10:55 PM IST

Rafael Nadal's cousin Joan recently posted a picture of himself with Nick Kyrgios on his Instagram story. The 18-year-old, who is the son of Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, currently plays on the ITF circuit.

Joan posted a picture of himself and Kyrgios on Instagram, with noted journalist Jose Morgado sharing the image on Twitter.

"Uncle Toni’s son is a Kyrgios’ fan," Morgado tweeted.
Uncle Toni’s son is a Kyrgios’ fan. https://t.co/ssP5lpLKaA

Joan competes on the ITF circuit at the junior and senior levels. The Spaniard took part in several tournaments on the junior circuit this year, with his best performance coming at the J5 event in Montemar in March.

He reached the quarterfinals of the competition with wins over Pranav Karthik and Tancredi Alfano but lost to Pavel Petrov.

At the senior level, Joan has not played as frequently, with his final tournament coming back in May. He failed to make it to the main draws of most competitions but received a wildcard for the M15 in Manacor. Here, the teenager lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to compatriot Pedro Rodenas.

Rafael Nadal was seen practicing with Joan at the Rafa Nadal academy not too long ago.

Rafa Nadal vs. Joan Nadal, le fils d'oncle Toni, à la Rafa Nadal Academy filmés par la sœur de Rafa. Une affaire de famille.(🎥 IG/mariabel_nadal)@rnadalacademy @RafaelNadal https://t.co/xRHjs0kK3I

The 36-year-old's also had some fun with Joan and his academy posted a picture of the cousin brothers wearing pink shirts which are similar to the ones he wore during training.

"The clothes? I imagine that my storage room is already empty…" commented Nadal on a recent picture posted by the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Rafael Nadal will compete at the Western & Southern Open

Western &amp; Southern Open - Day 2
Western & Southern Open - Day 2

After missing the Canadian Open, Nadal will participate at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati as the second seed. This will be the 36-year-old's first tournament since his withdrawal from the Wimbledon semifinals due to an abdominal injury he suffered during his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz.

Nadal has received a bye to the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by virtue of being one of the top-8 seeds. He will face either Borna Coric or Lorenzo Musetti.

The Spaniard will enter the tournament as one of the favorites to win the tournament and last won the Western & Southern Open in 2013, defeating John Isner in the final. If Nadal wins a second title in Cincinnati, he will enter the US Open as the top seed.

