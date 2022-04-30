"Rafael Nadal's desire for revenge post the loss in last year's French-Open semifinal will be huge" - Justine Henin

After an injury break that kept him out of action for over a month, Rafael Nadal will return to action at the Madrid Open, which begins on May 1.

The Spaniard, who sustained a stress fracture in the ribs at the Indian Wells Open last month, is a five-time title-holder at the event and will be looking to build his form ahead of the French Open.

Justine Hennin, Patrick Mouratoglou, and Michael Llodra, who are tennis experts for France Televisions, voiced their opinions about how far Rafael Nadal could go in the upcoming French Open.

Former Belgian great Justine Henin stressed that the Frenchman's desire to avenge his quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic will bring out the best in the Spaniard subject to him being physically prepared ahead of the tournament.

"The question is, can he still win Roland-Garros at least once? If physically he is able to prepare properly, I think that the desire for revenge compared to the defeat in last year's semifinal will be huge."

Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Michael Llodra opined that although Nadal feels at home in Madrid, the Spaniard has been relatively more comfortable at Roland-Garros.

"In Madrid, it's his home, even if it's not the tournament where he's at his best. In Madrid, the pitch is very compact and it depends on the playing conditions. Rafa often likes to have a little more space, that's why he is so comfortable at Roland-Garros."

Renowned coach and sports commentator Patrick Mouratoglou was of the opinion that Nadal's lack of match practice may hamper his progress at the French Open.

"Rafael Nadal did not going to play many games, and it is extremely rare that he arrives at Roland with so few games. So, for Roland-Garros, there is a real unknown for him. Despite his incredible start to the season, he is a player who has always needed to play a lot. He will not reach the top."

Rafael Nadal at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal last won the Madrid Open in 2017

The Mallorcan is a record five-time title-holder at the Madrid Open, having first won the tournament in 2005.

After losing to Roger Federer in the 2009 finals, Nadal got one back against the Swiss in the finals in 2010.

The Spaniard made it a hat-trick of finals but lost to Novak Djokovic in 2011. Two title wins in a row in 2013 and 2014 led to another final in 2015 when Nadal failed to get past an in-form Andy Murray.

The 21-time Grand-Slam winner last won the title in 2017 and hasn't made it to the finals of the Madrid Open since.

