Rafael Nadal's emotional exit from Madrid Open 2024 earns Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's respects

Jo Wilfried Tsonga paid tribute to Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard received a heartwarming farewell after bowing out of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Former French tennis star Tsonga retired in 2022 after earning 18 ATP singles titles. Tsonga was a feared competitor. Although he never won a Grand Slam title, he reached one final and 5 semifinals in Grand Slam tournaments.

The Frenchman, who faced Nadal 14 times in his career spanning over 15 years, took to his social media to applaud the Spaniard. Tsonga quoted a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) where Nadal soaked in his farewell at the 2024 Madrid Open, and wrote:

Respect @RafaelNadal

The record five-time Madrid Open winner faced Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16 of the 2024 edition of the tournament. On his way to the round of 16, he defeated Darwin Blanch, Alex de Minaur, and Pedro Cachin.

The Czech Republic player Lehecka defeated Nadal in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, which marked the final time the Mallorca-born tennis legend played in Madrid. He received a fitting farewell as banners of his five victories were unfurled. An emotional Nadal thanked the crowd for backing him before taking his leave.

"He’s got nothing left to prove" - Jo Wilfried Tsonga believes Rafael Nadal continues to play to leave at peace with himself

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Madrid Open

Jo Wilfried Tsonga, however, claimed Rafael Nadal is now playing just to prove to himself that he can peacefully retire.

“He’s got nothing left to prove. That’s over. He just wants to reassure himself, to say ‘okay, that’s it, I can go’. He’s looking for validation so that he can leave. In truth, he’s been a shadow of his former self for quite a few months now," Tsonga said in a interview with L'Equipe before the 2024 Barcelona Open.

"I think he just wants to prove it to himself, to say to himself now, ‘I’m safe to leave, I’m at peace’.”

At the 2024 Barcelona Open, Nadal was defeated by Alex de Minaur in the second round 7-5, 6-1. However, he advanced two rounds further in the subsequent 2024 Madrid Open.

The record 14-time Roland Garros winner said he felt positive as he left Madrid. He even expressed a desire to play in another upcoming clay court tournament, the 2024 Italian Open. However, it is still a mystery if Nadal will participate in the 2024 French Open.

