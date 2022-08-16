Rafael Nadal's fall collection jackets released before US Open

Current World No. 3 Rafael Nadal has just had a slew of new jackets released in collaboration with Nike as part of their fall collection for 2022.

The pre-US Open jacket is a bright purple in color with the tennis star's logo positioned just above the Nike tick on the left side of the chest. Tennis fans will witness the 22-time Grand Slam winner in the stylish jacket as he gears up for his 16th appearance at the US Open.

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's jacket (pre-USO) / Nike Fall Collection 2022 Rafael Nadal's jacket (pre-USO) / Nike Fall Collection 2022 https://t.co/g4FUNl4L9Y

The eye-catching color is not new to the 36-year-old's wardrobe. At the 2019 US Open, he was wearing a similar jacket and gave his thoughts on the shade during a post-match interview.

"I just like this color. I think it's a happy color," said Nadal.

The Spaniard's jackets for this year's US Open have surfaced on Twitter. Nadal is set to don a white jacket for the day sessions and a pink one for the night sessions at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal aims for 23rd Grand Slam as he prepares for US Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

One of tennis' greats, Rafael Nadal, will be hoping to achieve his 23rd Grand Slam as the US Open begins later this month. The Spaniard boasts an impressive record so far this year, with 35 wins and only three losses this season.

He began the 2022 season with an unbeaten 20-match win streak, winning the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open before losing in the final of Indian Wells to Taylor Fritz. He also won his 14th French Open title against Casper Ruud in the final.

The tennis star's last match this season was a grueling five-set quarterfinal victory over Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old was forced to withdraw prior to his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury he suffered in his clash against Fritz in the previous match.

Nadal had to withdraw from the Canadian Open last week after he aggravated the injury in practice and the Spaniard will be seen in action this week in Cincinnati. Having received a bye into the second round, the former World No. 1 will either face Lorenzo Musetti or Borna Coric in the round of 32.

A win in Cincinnati could lead to the four-time US Open champion being the top seed for the New York Major, provided Daniil Medvedev loses before the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.

