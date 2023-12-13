Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig joins Matteo Berrettini's team ahead of 2024 season

Rafael Nadal's former coach, Francisco Roig, has joined forces with Matteo Berrettini ahead of the Italian's comeback in 2024.

Berrettini has had an on-and-off season in 2023 due to injuries. He went through a two-month hiatus after the Australian Open. He then suffered an abdominal injury at the Monte Carlo Masters and had to withdraw from the tournament before his third-round match against Holger Rune.

Following that, the Italian competed in the grasscourt season at the Stuttgart Open and Wimbledon before suffering an ankle injury at the US Open, which forced him to withdraw from the New York Slam and the Davis Cup Finals.

However, Matteo Berrettini is now ready to make a comeback next year at the Brisbane International to gain some match experience before the Australian Open begins.

The former Wimbledon finalist parted ways with long-term coach Vincenzo Santopadre in October and began working with Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig, who will now accompany him to Australia.

Roig and Nadal called it quits in December 2022 after an 18-year successful collaboration. Roig worked alongside Toni Nadal and Carlos Moya over the years and guided the Spaniard to 22 Grand Slam titles, among other achievements.

Matteo Berrettini thinks his current ranking will make his 2024 campaign "more complicated"

Matteo Berrettini pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Matteo Berrettini will have to compete in the qualifiers at the Brisbane International on December 31 due to his World No. 92 ranking, putting him at a disadvantage. He admitted as much, saying that his current ranking will make his return "more complicated."

"I will now return with the tournaments in Australia but with my current ranking everything will be more complicated," he said during his appearance at the 2023 SuperTennis Awards in Milan (via Eurosport).

However, the 27-year-old added that cheering for Team Italy during their title-winning run at the Davis Cup Finals has left him with a "great enthusiasm," which he plans to use next season.

"In 2024 I ask to experience the emotions I felt in Malaga and Bologna [during the Davis Cup]," Berrettini said.

"I missed it. Screaming for my teammates did me good. I hope to continue to get angry at a wrong shot and get excited for a winner. I'm good, I'm excited. Davis left us all with great enthusiasm, it's a victory that comes from afar, from all the defeats that hurt us," he added.

