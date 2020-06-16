Rafael Nadal's Foundation joins forces with Laureus Sport for Good in Palma

Rafael Nadal's wife Xisca commented on how the collaboration between the two organizations is 'great news'.

The joint project aims at helping 250 minors and their families each year.

Rafael Nadal's foundation has joined hands with Laureus' 'Sport for Good' response fund, for the benefit of vulnerable children and young people. The collaboration is focused on the Rafa Nadal Foundation Center in in Nadal's native Palma de Mallorca.

Laureus Sport for Good, an organization founded under the patronage of Nelson Mandela, will finance part of the Rafa Nadal Foundation Center project. It will also contribute its experience in the field of child protection and the use of sport as a medium to transform the lives of youth.

The news was announced by Rafa Nadal Foundation's Twitter page earlier today:

The 'Fundacion Rafa Nadal' (Rafa Nadal Foundation) was started by Rafael Nadal along with his mother Ana Maria Parera in 2008. And right since its inception, the organization's focus has been on individual growth and athletic development.

All of its projects have been centered on empowering the vulnerable through education and sports, including initiatives as far across the globe as India.

Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello, who is now the director of his foundation and oversees most of its affairs, was very pleased at partnering with Laureus. Perello, more commonly known as 'Xisca' in the tennis world, offered her views on the joint project by saying:

"That an entity like Laureus Sport for Good, with extensive experience and recognition in this field at the international level, has opted to collaborate with the Rafa Nadal Foundation is excellent news. For us as an organization, and for the hundreds of children and families who they will benefit, it is a very big thing."

Leaders like Rafael Nadal can help end violence and discrimination: Laureus

The project will be carried out at the Rafa Nadal Foundation Center in Palma, which aims to serve more than 250 minors and their families each year. The program would be complementary to school training, with activities framed in the socio-educational, sports and psycho-therapeutic fields.

Laureus Sport for Good uses the power of sport as a tool to help children and young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantages in their lives.

Established in the year 2000, the Nelson Mandela brainchild is currently undertaking more than 200 programs in over 40 countries. Laureus Sport for Good partners with organizations that use sport to contribute to social focus areas, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Laureus are just as happy to welcome Rafael Nadal and his foundation as their new partners, as seen from the comments of their member Boris Becker.

"Leaders like Rafael Nadal are a vital part of Laureus Sport for Good's mission to use sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage," Becker said.

"This partnership with the Rafa Nadal Foundation is a fantastic opportunity to combine our knowledge and experience for the benefit of vulnerable youth," he added.