Rafael Nadal's foundation lends helping hand to Indian town during food crisis

Rafael Nadal is famous all over the world for his dogged playing style, which has brought him innumerable rewards and 19 Major titles. Nadal is one of the biggest competitors ever seen in the sport, and is willing to lay it all out on the field when the going gets tough.

Rafael Nadal also has a very down-to-earth personality off the court; he is known for going out of the way to help those in need. Nadal has been a philanthropist for a long time now, and has set up facilities all over the world to integrate and develop the youth through sports and education.

So it comes as no surprise that Rafael Nadal, through his foundation, has also been helping the poor during the ongoing global health crisis. And the work done by the foundation extends to countries outside Spain too, including India.

Rafael Nadal's foundation distributes food among poor children amid pandemic

Rafael Nadal visited Andhra Pradesh, India in 2010

Rafael Nadal's foundation - "Fundación Rafa Nadal" - was created in the year 2007 in Mallorca, Spain.

A few years down the line, Rafael Nadal broadened the scope of his charity work and set up a facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. A tennis academy for underprivileged children was created at Anantapur Sports Village, with the agenda of social work and development aid for children and youth.

Rafael Nadal's foundation has been helping the underprivileged massively in Spain as well as in India over the past few years. And they are now also doing their bit to help poor children during these unprecedented times.

En #India, durante el confinamiento la falta de alimentos ha sido una de las principales problemáticas. El staff de la escuela #NETS de la #FundaciónRafaNadal se ha sumado a las tareas de distribución de paquetes de comida, contribuyendo así a necesaria labor de @fvicenteferrer pic.twitter.com/z6crK4p6V3 — Fundación Rafa Nadal (@frnadal) July 16, 2020

The COVID-19 lockdown in India has caused a severe shortage of food supplies across the country, especially in the less developed areas like Anantapur. In such a scenario, the staff at Rafael Nadal's NETS (Nadal Education Tennis School) have come together with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation to distribute food packages among the children.

Rafael Nadal and his other instances of charity

Rafael Nadal helps clean up after storms devastated his native island in Mallorca

This is not the first time that Rafael Nadal has shown his class by helping those who need it. In October 2018, when Mallorca was hit by floods, Nadal had opened his tennis academy centre to the victims of the natural disaster. The Spaniard even worked personally with some of his friends to help those who were affected.

Later, Rafael Nadal donated €1 million for rebuilding Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, the worst affected town in the islands. He also organized other charitable events to raise money for the flood victims.

Asked once for the reason behind his philanthropy, Rafael Nadal had said, "This can be the beginning of my future, when I retire and have more time."

Rafael Nadal has surely done his bit since then, and has also supported other charities like City Harvest, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and Small Steps Project.