Rafael Nadal's hands are more overworked than a farmer's, you can feel that in Iga Swiatek too: Uncle Janusz

Iga Swiatek's uncle Janusz Swiatek commented on the Pole's physicality in a recent interview, drawing similarities between her and her childhood idol Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to Polish news portal Gazeta.pl, he remarked that he had once seen a photo of the Mallorcan's hands where they looked like they were "more overworked than a farmer's." Janusz said that shaking hands with his neice would give people a similar impression.

"I remember someone posting pictures of Rafael Nadal's hands once and they were more overworked than a farmer's," Janusz Swiatek said. "When Iga Swiatek shakes your hand too, you can feel a hand that has been worked out."

Diego Barbiani @Diego_Barbiani

Janusz Świątek

"... we were told that nothing would come out of that. Or when Iga asked [...] why her rivals parents were cheating her [...] Finally, she started to fight for her own: to insist, to negate someone's decisions, to push herself forward"

The Pole was of the opinion that the pressure point in Swiatek's career would be her physical fitness, barring which she was unstoppable. Recalling a nasty ankle injury that kept the former French Open champion out of action in 2017, Janusz said he was proud of the determination the 20-year-old showed during her recovery.

"The most important thing for Iga is that she should remain calm and avoid injuries," Janusz Swiatek said. "Then everything will be fine and as a family, we wish her all the time. I remember her nasty ankle injury five years ago. For over half a year, she was unable to stand on her leg. She stood on one leg, and the other was propped up on a chair. She showed incredible fortitude to get back to tennis."

Iga Swiatek's uncle added that all of the Pole's relatives have closely followed her matches, irrespective of when and where they happened. As for the Pole's recent ascent to the top of the WTA rankings, Janusz revealed that he was yet to fully wrap his head around her "amazing" achievement.

"The family follows her every game," he said. "It does not matter on what continent or at what time. I cannot imagine doing otherwise. If strangers or acquaintances are able to never miss any meeting of Iga, so should her family. It's amazing that my niece is so high up [in the rankings]. Sometimes we don't get it."

"I know many older people who are more childish than Iga Swiatek, she is young but very mature" - Janusz Swiatek

Janusz Swiatek remarked that Iga Swiatek's biggest strength is her maturity

During the interview, Janusz Swiatek also touched upon what he felt was Iga Swiatek's biggest strength -- her maturity. He noted that she was far more mature than players her age, even declaring that she was more sensible at times than people who were far older than her.

Janusz also spoke at length about the "responsible" approach the 20-year-old has to her game.

"I know many older people who are more childish than Iga," Janusz Swiatek said. "She is young but very mature. When one tournament is over, she tells you to forget about it and that she doesn't want to dwell. This is a very responsible approach to the sport."

Iga Swiatek will take on 28th seed Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Open. The former Roland Garros champion is yet to drop a set in the tournament and is currently on a 14-match winning streak.

