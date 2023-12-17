"Rafael Nadal's intensity and mentality is something that I admire" - Canadian youngster Liam Draxl on looking up to the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal has been an inspiration for a generation of aspiring tennis players who dare to dream big. Liam Draxl, a Canadian rising talent, is one of them.

Draxl, 22, turned pro earlier this year following a stellar career at the University of Kentucky. He was a three-time ITA all-American champion during his time in Kentucky and was named the ITA National Player of the Year in 2021.

Draxl has also been promising on the ATP Challenger Tour. He bagged the title at the Calgary Challenger last month, defeating top-seed Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

In a recent episode of the Match Point Canada podcast, Draxl drew similarities between him and Nadal in terms of their competitive and intense approach toward the game.

"I'm definitely more of a physical grinder type of player. I'm trying to use my forehand, and I think I'm a pretty good competitor and I'm really intense. So, I think I'm not comparing but somewhat like Rafa. I think I have a lot of similarities to him," Draxl said.

Draxl acknowledged the Spaniard's intensity and mentality, which has inspired the Canadian to stay competitive on the court.

"Obviously, he's in his own class himself, but his intensity and mentality is something that I admire because I think I try to bring the intensity when I play, so it's definitely someone to try to look up to and model after my game." he added.

Liam Draxl most recently played at the Challenger Drummondville, where he suffered a second-round loss to Michael Vrbensky. Draxl ranked World No. 302, will earn up to eight qualifying spots at selected ATP Challenger Tour events next year.

Rafael Nadal prefers not to set a deadline for his retirement

The Spaniard addresses the media at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal recently reflected on his possibilities of continuing on the tour in 2024. The Spaniard, who has been sidelined for the majority of this season due to a hip injury, is expected to make his comeback at the Brisbane International.

In a video he posted on social media, Nadal said it made "no sense" to set a deadline for his professional career as he expects to extend his run as long as he remains fit.

"I can't be 100% sure because in the end I have worked a lot to come back to compete and if suddenly things and my physique allows me to continue and enjoy what I do.. why am I going to set a deadline? I think it makes no sense," Nadal said.

Nadal will be making his return at the Brisbane International after being away from the court for almost 12 months. He was last seen in action at the 2023 Australian Open, where he suffered a second-round loss at the hands of Mackenzie McDonald.

