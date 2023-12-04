As Rafael Nadal prepares for his imminent comeback, his uncle Toni is convinced that the 37-year-old still has the same mentality he has always had, even though his legs aren't as strong as they were a decade ago.

In a recent interview on RMC Radio’s Bartoli Time program, Toni Nadal stated that the 22-time Grand Slam winner loves the sport and is determined to grace the tennis courts one last time. He acknowledged that Rafael Nadal may not be as fit as he used to be a decade ago, but he is still as determined as ever.

"He has the will to still be here, he loves tennis, he loves competition, he loves the game. It’s his dream to play the tournaments he loves one last time. The more he plays, the more competitive he will be. We know that his legs aren’t the same as they were 10 years ago, but in his head nothing has changed. He still has the same determination,” Toni Nadal said.

Toni Nadal is Rafael Nadal's paternal uncle and his former coach. Toni coached Rafael from when he turned pro until 2017, and together, they won 16 major titles.

Toni is also the director of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain. Currently, he coaches Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked World No. 20.

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni speaks about Spaniard's dream before retirement

2022 French Open - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's ex-coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, also said that his nephew's last dream to fulfill as a professional is to play at the French Open again one last time, a tournament which the 37-year-old has won a record 14 times.

"What he dreams of is having a good year, trying to play at a very high level again. He knows it’s going to be very difficult, because every year it gets harder and harder… But his dream is to try to be here again, especially to play in Paris again. If his body is fine, he thinks he’ll have the chance to do really great things at Roland Garros," Toni Nadal said.

After recovering from a hip injury that required surgery, Rafael Nadal is set to compete at the Brisbane International, kicking off on December 31, 2023 and running through till January 7, 2024.

Toni Nadal also added that Rafael has told him a couple of times that he doesn't want to retire with the feeling of being injured.

"He’s back in training with good intensity, with the most important thing being the (dream) of playing the French Open again. I don’t think he’s thought about retiring, for one simple reason, which he’s told me many times. He doesn’t want to retire with the feeling of being injured," Toni Nadal said.

