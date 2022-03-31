Rafael Nadal's mental strength, Novak Djokovic's backhand, Roger Federer's forehand: James Blake creates his perfect player

Former World No. 4 James Blake was recently asked to combine certain components from past and present players' games to create an "unbeatable player". The American picked Rafael Nadal's mentality, Novak Djokovic's backhand and return, and Roger Federer's forehand, among other shots.

Speaking on the US Open podcast, Blake hailed Nadal's mental toughness and his ability to fight for every point.

"There's so many mentally tough players ... but I just think what he's (Rafael Nadal) done mentally, the way he, I mean you've never seen him once smash a racket on court. You've never seen him get down on himself to the point where it seems like it affects the next point, you don't see him getting onto people's faces," Blake said.

"He's extremely excited, he's pumped up and he's the guy that in the first round of a tournament, in the final of a tournament, looks like he is competing for every single point. Down 40-love in the first game, he might make a great shot and give a fist pump in the first round against a guy he's gonna end up beating 2 and 2."

US Open Tennis @usopen

Federer's forehand

Djokovic's backhand & return

McEnroe's volleys

Rafa's mental game



built an unbeatable tennis player on Courtside: The US Open Podcast Isner's serveFederer's forehandDjokovic's backhand & returnMcEnroe's volleysRafa's mental game @JRBlake built an unbeatable tennis player on Courtside: The US Open Podcast Isner's serveFederer's forehandDjokovic's backhand & returnMcEnroe's volleysRafa's mental game@JRBlake built an unbeatable tennis player on Courtside: The US Open Podcast 🔥

Blake had no qualms picking Federer's forehand, which is widely regarded as one of the best shots in tennis history.

"Forehand I got to go with Roger I think," he said. "He hits it so unbelievably well, precise and I know you said I could say James Blake or something but I'd be stupid because I remember thinking 'I wanna go forehand to forehand with anyone, I can do that. But Roger was the one guy that kind of showed me 'nah', I can't say me when he did that to me so many times to make me realize his forehand is better than mine."

The American also selected Djokovic's backhand, which he felt was "rock solid" and would never break down under pressure.

"Backhand I think I gotta go with Djokovic," Blake added. " It is just so rock solid. Just seems like he can count on that at any moment, pressure moments, not pressure moments. He cann create pace with it, he can hit angles with it, and he does it so well."

The Serb was also chosen by Blake for his return game. The American said that while Andre Agassi was a more powerful returner than Djokovic, he felt the Serb was more consistent.

"Return of serve that's a tough one because I feel like there are different categories. There's being able to make enough, there's able to being aggressive with the returns. So I would probably still say Novak. Earlier I'd say Agassi was the most aggressive returner I ever saw and that was effective but having to make every single one and get in play and get in a good position, think I'm still gonna say Novak," Blake added.

Blake finally picked fellow Americans John Isner and John McEnroe for their serve and volleys respectively, thereby creating what he felt was the perfect player.

Rafael Nadal to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with rib stress fracture

Rafael Nadal will be out of action for some time

Rafael Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture during his semi-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Masters. He played through the pain in the final, which he ended up losing in straight sets to Taylor Fritz.

Tests conducted after the tournament revealed that the Spaniard would be out of action for around four to six weeks. Nadal will miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and will likely forgo his title defense in Barcelona.

The 21-time Slam champion will hope to make his return in time for the Madrid Masters.

Edited by Arvind Sriram