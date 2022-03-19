"Rafael Nadal's mind is like a computer, he tries to figure everything out" - Paul Annacone

Tennis coach and commentator Paul Annacone heaped praise on Rafael Nadal in a recent interview, remarking that the Spaniard's mind was like "a computer." Astounded by the speed with which Nadal processed information on the court, the American had no qualms about declaring that the Spaniard's problem-solving skills are second to none in the history of the sport.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion held his nerve to defeat a motivated Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday. The 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 victory marked the World No. 4's 19th straight win of the season.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



7-6, 5-7, 6-4 over Kyrgios.



19-0 in 2022. How is he doing this? Sore foot. Not playing his best. But fighting with that great big heart and problem solving.



#IndianWells That Nadal nod at the end said it all.7-6, 5-7, 6-4 over Kyrgios.19-0 in 2022. How is he doing this? Sore foot. Not playing his best. But fighting with that great big heart and problem solving. That Nadal nod at the end said it all.7-6, 5-7, 6-4 over Kyrgios. 19-0 in 2022. How is he doing this? Sore foot. Not playing his best. But fighting with that great big heart and problem solving. #IndianWells

Analyzing the Spaniard's performance on the Tennis Channel, Annacone noted that barely a handful of players were capable of making smart decisions in the heat of battle. In Annacone's opinion, Nadal managed to do all that and more without even breaking a sweat.

"Rafael Nadal's mind is like a computer. He tries to figure everything out," Annacone said. "He is one of the best, if not the best, players to ever play that can see through motion on the tennis court to make good decisions. It's tough to do."

Paul Annacone pointed to the 35-year-old's stats from the match against Kyrgios to back up his claims. The American noted that Nadal served 10 aces and seven double faults, which perhaps hinted that he was adapting his game to a more serve-oriented style to keep up with the younger generation.

The Spaniard also had an uncharacteristic 35 unforced errors against 30 winners. This led Annacone to believe that Nadal was adjusting his playing style, being more aggressive as he went along.

"It's been so much fun to watch Rafa problem solve and find different ways to get through matches. He hasn't played spectacularly here. He's serving bigger. He had 10 aces to seven double faults [against Nick Kyrgios], he is trying to get some more free points," Annacone said. "Look at his winners to unforced errors ratio (30:35) - that is atypical for him but it has been a tournament where he has had so many styles to play against."

"I feel like Rafael Nadal hasn't really got his rhythm yet, but the reason that doesn't matter so much is because of what he does under adversity" - Paul Annacone

Paul Annacone talked up Rafael Nadal's unprecedented ability to grind out results under adversity

Paul Annacone was of the opinion that Rafael Nadal is yet to find his groove at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. While it would have been catastrophic for any other player, it hasn't bothered the Spaniard too much because of how he is able to perform "under adversity," according to Annacone.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



I tweaked it at 5-3 and again at 5-4.



Clearly, I have not learned from the Australian Open final/the last 17 years.



Never count out Nadal. Extraordinary comeback. I prepared a ' Korda beats his hero' tweet when he led 5-2 in the decider.I tweaked it at 5-3 and again at 5-4.Clearly, I have not learned from the Australian Open final/the last 17 years.Never count out Nadal. Extraordinary comeback. I prepared a 'Korda beats his hero' tweet when he led 5-2 in the decider.I tweaked it at 5-3 and again at 5-4. Clearly, I have not learned from the Australian Open final/the last 17 years. Never count out Nadal. Extraordinary comeback.

Referring to his previous wins in the tournament, against Sebastian Korda (second round) and Reilly Opelka (fourth round), Annacone heaped praise on the World No. 4's uncanny ability to just "find ways to win."

"I feel like he hasn't really got his rhythm yet, but for Rafael Nadal, the reason that doesn't matter so much is [because of] what he does under adversity. He finds ways to win: 5-2 down against Sebastian Korda and down a break in the second set against Reilly Opelka," Annacone said. "He couldn't really play the kind of tennis he wanted to play against Nick Kyrgios. [He was] a little passive, and then in the third set he gets up on the baseline and gets aggressive."

In the semifinals, the former World No. 1 will take on fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old scored an impressive straight-sets victory over defending champion Cameron Norrie in his quarter-final match to set up a meeting with his childhood idol.

